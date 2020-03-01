Abby Dowse Opts To Go Braless Underneath Asymmetrical White Crop Top While Posing With Her Adorable Kitten

Abby Dowse stunned her two million Instagram followers today with another eye-popping photo that featured a very special guest.

The Aussie model took to her account on Sunday to share the new photo, which was taken selfie-style via a large mirror. She was seen standing in an all-white room that was furnished with a set of fuzzy white chairs and a small table with a vase of white flowers sitting on top of it. Stretched out at her feet was her adorable kitten Lily, whom she gushed about in the caption of the post as well.

Fans were delighted by the appearance of Abby’s sweet pet, but that’s not all the captivated their attention. The blond bombshell herself was quite a sight as well in a sexy ensemble from Missy Empire that showed plenty of skin, adding some serious heat ot her page.

Abby slayed in her black-and-white look that was considerably more modest than what she usually wears in her Instagram appearances, but nonetheless noteworthy. She wore a skimpy white crop top that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique and accentuated her gorgeous, all-over tan. The number boasted an asymmetrical style that showcased the babe’s toned arms and cut off just below her rib cage, treating her audience to a good look at her flat midsection and toned abs. Abby also appeared to be going braless underneath the tiny top, further upping the ante of her jaw-dropping outfit.

The social media sensation also sported a pair of black, faux leather jogger pants. The bottoms were a slightly baggy style, though were still able to define her lean legs and curves. She posed with one hand in her pocket as she snapped the shot, pulling down one side of its cinched waistband that highlighted her slender frame even more.

Abby completed her look with a pair of all-white combat boots that were only laced up half-way. She also wore a watch, hoop earrings, and a dainty gold necklace that provided just the right amount of bling. The babe tied her long, platinum tresses up in a messy top knot with a few locks falling out in front of her face, which was done up with a simple makeup look that made her striking features pop.

Fans had nothing but love for Abby “#ootd” snap featuring her fluffy friend. It has earned over 18,000 likes within its first five hours of going live, as well as hundreds of comments with compliments for the model’s stunning display.

“So unbelievably stunning. Always have the best style, love your casual swag,” one person wrote.

“Can’t even cope with you! Seriously body goals!!” said another.

“Oh Abby you’re out of this world! Love always,” commented a third.

Abby often tantalizes her massive Instagram following with her outfits and killer physique. Another recent addition to her page saw her bringing even more heat by rocking a scandalous thong swimsuit that left little to the imagination. That look proved popular as well, earning nearly 50,000 likes from her fans.