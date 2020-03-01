Fans Wonder If Joy-Anna Duggar Is Pregnant Again In New Instagram Snap

A few fans think that they spot a baby bump on Joy-Anna Duggar.

New photos and videos have emerged from the Duggar crew that has fans convinced that Joy-Anna Duggar may be pregnant again. It’s certainly not uncommon for people to be suspicious when one of the Counting On girls wears something loose or puts something in front of their tummy to possibly hide a baby bump. Some have even deemed it more curious that most of the Duggar females got together for a fun day eating out and shopping, which to them looks like it could be a celebration of some kind.

Photos and videos have made their rounds on the Duggar’s Instagram accounts, but it was Jana Duggar’s picture that seems to have fans speculating about Joy-Anna. Even though it is the exact same Instagram snap that the others posted, Jana’s followers seemed to bring up the possibility of another pregnancy for Joy-Anna. She is seen posing with sisters Jinger 26, Jessa 27, Jill 28, and Jana, 30. Joy is standing sideways on the end next to Jinger. She is wearing a black dress with a pink sweater over it. A few comments were made questioning whether the younger sister is expecting again as they are convinced that they see a baby bump in the pic.

“Looks like Joy is pregnant!” one Duggar fan said.

“I was going to say the same thing… she looks like,” another person said.

There are some social media users who think that asking if she is pregnant is being very insensitive to her considering that she lost her baby girl last year. Those excited fans were chided by others saying that they shouldn’t be making such comments.

Facebook and Reddit users are also predicting that there will be an announcement soon from Joy-Anna. There is one person in a Reddit Duggar group that said they received an inside tip from someone claiming that they had heard Joy and Carlin Bates chat about her being pregnant with a baby girl. The 22-year-old Duggar daughter flew out to spend some time with her BFF and her new daughter recently. However, the Reddit user did note that the chat between the girls was not confirmed.

Whether it’s true that Joy-Anna Duggar is really expecting another baby or not, she and her family had a great time on their outing. Jill Duggar was also unexpectedly included in the gathering. In addition, Jinger made the trip from Los Angeles to Arkansas to spend time with her family. Fans are convinced that this is some type of celebration.

Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband, Austin Forsyth, were devastated last year when they lost their baby girl 20 weeks into the pregnancy. It was a tough time for them, but they received plenty of love and support from their families and from their fans.