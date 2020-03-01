Fitness Trainer Kayla Itsines Flaunts Gym-Honed Figure In Skin-Tight Onesie

Kayla Itsines recently started getting back into gym workouts after being mostly confined to her home following the birth of her daughter Arna. On Sunday, March 1, the new mama took to popular social media platform Instagram to show off her sculpted figure, completely back to her pre-baby body.

In the snap, the fitness trainer takes a mirror selfie while surrounded by exercise equipment at the gym. She poses with her back to the mirror, turned slightly to the side, and perches one foot on top of a weight, effectively elongating her toned legs. Kayla wears a spandex onesie for her workout, consisting of black leggings and a criss-crossing teal and blue top. Part of her back is left exposed by the cut-outs of the top, letting her followers glimpse her sculpted back muscles. She adds a pair of white sneakers to complete the outfit.

Kayla wears her hair up in her typical high-ponytail style, her straight brown tresses cascading down her back. She adds a touch of black mascara and pink lips to the look and appears to be wearing a thin gold necklace.

In the caption of the post, the fitness guru writes that it feels good to be back in the gym after spending so much time at home recovering from her pregnancy.

Kayla goes on to reveal that she’s now able to use the gym machines and participate in her BBG Stronger program while getting out of the house and doing something for herself. The Australian native lets her followers in on her experience as a new mom, writing that she’s feeling less stressed and is enjoying spending time with her daughter after finally getting her into a better routine. She adds how important it is for her to focus on herself and her own body, which in turn makes her a better and more present mom.

Kayla ends the caption by inviting her 12.2 million followers to discuss what kind of workouts they want to see next. The Instagram sensation often posts short workout videos and clips to her page to help motivate her followers and teach them simple exercises they can do, both at home and at the gym.

As with all of her posts, the fitness trainer’s followers were eager to leave their thoughts in the comments section. Many asked questions pertaining to her caption, such as how long after giving birth was she able to start working out again. Others answered her question and told her which workouts they wanted to see in the future.

“You look amazing! I suggest to show us a total body workout!,” one Instagram user commented.

“So glad that it’s all coming together!!! Personally, I loved the BBG Stronger SWEAT challenge workouts (legs, full body, arms and abs) and would love if those were a regular option!,” another follower wrote.