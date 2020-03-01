Jessica Alba Sways Her Hips While Sporting A Matching SKIMS Set In Dance Video

Jessica was joined by a friend.

Jessica Alba showed off her smooth dance moves while rocking a comfy matching pajama set from the SKIMS Cozy Collection. Jessica’s hypnotic hip movements had many of her fans making similar remarks about one of her movies.

On Sunday, the 38-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a short dance video with her fans. Jessica revealed that the brief clip was originally created for a different social media platform, TikTok. For her performance, the brunette beauty was joined by her pal Lizzy Mathis, Blue Crush 2 actress and founder of The Cool Mom Co.

The two women were rocking knit sets from Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS line. Jessica was sporting a tight dark gray tank top with a scoop neck. The garment showed just a hint of her flat stomach. She was wearing a matching pair of lounge pants that featured a wide elastic waist band and straight legs.

Lizzy was sporting an identical ensemble, save for the color. Her comfy outfit was white. According to the SKIMS website, the soft garments were crafted out of “stretchy boucle yarn.” They had a thick, textured look. Even though Jessica mentioned SKIMS in the caption of her post, she revealed that her video was not an ad for Kim’s popular brand.

Jessica and Lizzy performed a choreographed dance routine, and they managed to stay almost perfectly in sync. The two smiling women were shown swaying their hips back and forth as they raised their arms up in the air and lowered them back down behind their heads. At the end of the short video, they held their fists up near their faces as they bent over and slowly approached the camera.

The song that the two friends were dancing to was “GoodMorningTokyo!” by Tokyo’s Revenge. Jessica added a silly geotag to her post identifying their filming location as “Outer Space.”

As of this writing, Jessica and Lizzy’s performance has been liked over 150,000 times, and it has received over 1,100 comments.

Many of Jessica’s fans referenced her 2003 movie Honey. In the film, Jessica plays a struggling dance teacher who dreams of becoming a successful hip-hop choreographer. The role required her to film a few dance scenes.

“I’ve always loved you in Honey so loving these tiktoks and seeing you dance again!!” read one response to Jessica’s video.

Other fans pointed out that they were getting to see multiple Jessicas dance, thanks to the mirror in the background.

“Am I the only one looking in the mirror,” one of Jessica’s followers wrote.

The Machete actress also received plenty of compliments on her beauty, her smile, and her upbeat attitude.

“I’m honestly convinced Jessica doesn’t ever age like wow, so beautiful,” one admirer gushed.

“One thing I love about this woman is her level of happiness,” another fan wrote. “Jessica you got it all.”