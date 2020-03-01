Sofia Vergara Flaunts Her Curves In A Lingerie-Inspired Dress As She Poses With Her Son And Adorable Pups

Sofia joined Manolo in Las Vegas for a launch party for his fashion line for dogs.

Sofia Vergara brought her bombshell curves to Sin City to help her son launch his high-end fashion line for canines. As reported by Extra, the 47-year-old Modern Family star deserves some of the credit for the pet-friendly business venture.

On Saturday, Sofia took to Instagram to share a series of snapshots from a special event for Canini by Baguette, the clothing apparel brand for dogs created by her son, 27-year-old Manolo Gonzalez Vergara. The mother and son were celebrating the launch of the Pet Program at The NoMad Las Vegas luxury hotel, where Manolo’s doggie designs will now be sold. According to the brand’s Instagram page, The NoMad is also going to start offering “world class dog amenities” for its guests’ furry friends.

Sofia stunned on the red carpet in a lingerie-inspired black dress that clung to her famous hourglass curves. The sleeveless garment featured a corset-style bodice with a sweetheart neckline that showed off a hint of her ample cleavage. The top had structured cups with underwire, and it was partially sheer.

Sofia’s skirt featured intricate lace accents around the hip area and the bottom. The sheer lace on the lower half of her dress had scalloped edges that hit her mid-calf.

Sofia accessorized her sexy ensemble with a chunky gold chain necklace and ornate heart pendant. She was carrying a matching heart-shaped purse with a gold chain strap. The purse had a hard gold case that was heavily embellished with glittering jewels and baroque scrollwork.

Sofia was wearing her highlighted honey-colored hair down and straight. Her beauty look included a vibrant berry lip, pink blush on the apples of her cheeks, and dark eye makeup.

In Sofia’s first photo, she and Manolo were pictured holding two tiny pooches that were modeling his dazzling dress designs. Manolo’s canine companion was his pet Chihuahua that inspired the name of his fashion brand, Baguette. Sofia was carrying her fur baby, Bubble.

The mother, son, and dogs were joined by Sofia’s niece, Claudia Vergara, in the second photo. The 27-year-old model and actress was pictured rocking a black mini dress that featured puffy sleeves and a large rose print. Sofia’s husband, actor Joe Manganiello, was also at the event. He was pictured holding a tiny chihuahua clad in a tulle tutu in his photo with Sofia and Manolo.

As previously reported by The Inqusitir, Sofia is so fond of Manolo’s pet pooch that she and Baguette have been spotted wearing matching outfits before. According to Manolo, his mother’s love of dressing his cute canine up is what inspired him to become a doggie designer.

“She was the inspiration for a lot of it,” Manolo said. “She would send out Baguette’s dresses that were off the rack to get tailored ’cause they didn’t fit right, so that’s where it came about.”