AEW News: Jon Moxley, AKA Dean Ambrose, Cuts Profanity-Laced Promo Following ‘Revolution’

The main event of this weekend’s All Elite Wrestling Revolution pay-per-view saw Chris Jericho square off against Jon Moxley — who WWE fans know as Dean Ambrose — for the World Championship. As documented by Sportskeeda, the contest ended with Moxley leaving the arena as the new champion, but not before he cut a NSFW promo letting the fans know how much he appreciates them.

Moxley was clearly thrilled with how far he’s come since joining AEW. The profanity-laced promo came from the heart, and the fans were thrilled to celebrate with one of the most popular stars in the company.

“I love this s***. And it has been one hell of a year for yours truly, but I didn’t win this… I didn’t win this tonight! It doesn’t belong to me. Just like AEW belongs to you, because you’re the fans, the wrestling fans. You are the energy that fuels AEW. This doesn’t belong to me, it belongs to everyone here in Chicago, Illinois. All the fans who were with me from the beginning, all the talent, all the good and bad, the fans who stuck with me and kept me moving forward, this belongs to you.”

Moxley’s promo came across as a performer who was celebrating his biggest achievement to date inside the squared circle, even though he has won World Championship gold in WWE before. However, he was unhappy at the time due to his creative direction in the company, so winning the grand prize in AEW likely means more to him as he’s had more input in regards to his character and storylines.

As World Champion, Moxley now has the opportunity to establish a similar legacy in the wrestling business, but judging by his promo at Revolution, he understands the importance of this title reign.

This weekend’s match was the culmination of a feud that’s been building for months, and one that’s seen Moxley and Jericho showcase sides to their characters that they never got to demonstrate in WWE. Outside of the ring, however, both superstars have a huge mutual respect for each other, with Moxley even claiming that Jericho is the greatest performer to ever step into a wrestling ring.

Another person who was thrilled for Moxley was his wife, Renee Young. Following his victory, she took to Twitter to share her happiness, revealing that she had “GOOSEBUMPS.” Despite being a WWE employee, Young has been vocally supportive of Moxley’s run with the company’s biggest rival at the moment.