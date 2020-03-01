Brielle Biermann Flaunts Her Cleavage In A Daring Black Dress And Shuts Down Critical Trolls

Brielle's dress was trimmed with fringe.

Brielle Biermann wowed her fans with a stunning beach-ready look that left most of her ample cleavage uncovered. However, while her daring outfit got a lot of love, a photo of her ensemble also attracted a few internet trolls.

On Friday, Brielle took to Instagram to share the sizzling snapshot with her 1.3 million followers. The 22-year-oldDon’t Be Tardy star was pictured rocking a black dress with a plunging V neck that extended down far below her bust line. The busty brunette was standing to the side with her body slightly angled, and this pose revealed just how much of her chest her dress left exposed.

The neckline and waist of the garment were trimmed with shiny black fringe, and the bodice featured cutouts on the sides that made the dress even more revealing. Brielle loved the way that she looked in the garment so much that she uploaded additional photos of it to her Instagram page. These snapshots revealed that it had a completely open back with a crisscross tie detail above her shoulder blades.

The garment’s skirt was constructed out of black netted mesh. The cheeky black bottoms Brielle was wearing underneath her dress were visible through the see-through skirt.

Brielle was wearing her long, chestnut-colored tresses down in thick, beachy waves that tumbled over her shoulders and down her back. Her makeup application included a glossy nude lip, bright pink eyeliner, and long dark eyelashes generously coated with mascara. Her long fingernails were painted hot pink.

Brielle was pictured posing in front of numerous tall tropical plants. Her photo was taken at night, and the camera’s flash was making her sun-kissed skin glow.

In the caption of her post, the Instagram influencer compared herself to Tarzan’s love interest, Jane.

As of this writing, Brielle’s photo has been liked over 62,000 times. Her post also received over 1,300 comments, but not all of her followers’ remarks were full of praise for her sexy style.

“Remember when you were a real person?” one commenter wrote.

“Yeah remember when you were nice?” Brielle shot back.

“I don’t know.. the outfits seem to age you,” another critic wrote.

“Would you prefer me in a onesie,” read Brielle’s witty retort.

Many of the reality show star’s followers responded to her remarks by letting her know that they love it when she claps back at the internet trolls who try to bring her down. Brielle’s admirers also found creative ways to compliment her alluring look.

“Those leaves are so thirsty they turned brown,” one fan remarked.

Brielle’s mother, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann, gave the look her stamp of approval by responding to her daughter’s post with three flame emoji.

