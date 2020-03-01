Derek Hough Partners With His Mom As The Pair Get Down In A Jazzy Routine: ‘Smiles All Around’

Derek Hough really enjoys starting out his mornings with Marriann. Don’t worry. His long term relationship with girlfriend Hayley Erbert is still a thing, but so is his relationship with the other woman. After all, she is his mom.

In Derek’s most recent Instagram post, he shared a rockin’ video during which time he performed a jazzy routine with his blond-haired mother. While showing off their skills, the prodigal son stated in the update’s caption that he encourages whoever reads the short message should “grab someone and start dancing with them.”

The 34-year-old hoofer looked like he was having a blast during the fast-paced performance and so did his beautiful mother. Their moves included a bunch of intricate turns, a bit of finger-snapping, and some freestyle elements, too.

While they danced in what looked as if it was someone’s living room, Derek and Marriann attracted the attention of the family dog who stared at the couple as they kept up with the beat while offering a whole lot of their own personal style.

Derek wore a tight t-shirt for the morning romp, while his mom had on a long-sleeved, black-colored top. She wore her hair, which featured bangs, in a cute ponytail while he rocked a lot of facial hair on both his upper lip and his chin.

Derek’s morning dance update as he gets down with his beautiful mother earned plenty of attention from his 2.3 million followers. Within a day of going live, the post earned more than 38,000 likes and over 1,050 comments.

“It’s always a joy seeing you dancing and especially with your Mom,” remarked one fan, who added a smiley face and a red heart emoji.

“Soo cute! and look at that sweet fur baby just wanting a dance too,” stated a second admirer.

“You’re almost as good as your mom. Cherish these moments when you can as you never know what tomorrow brings. Your family is wonderful!” exclaimed a third Instagram user, who added a heart-eye face and a red heart emoji.

“Dancing keeps us young,” stated a fourth follower, who added a sparkling pink heart emoji.

While Derek enjoys dancing with his mom in the morning, he is equally happy to share some moves with another member of his close-knit family. In fact, he and his 31-year-old little sister Julianne Hough put on a big show during the winter holidays in an NBC special called Holidays with the Houghs, reports The Inquisitr.

In fact, this brother and sister team, both of whom are Dancing With the Stars alumni, have been likened to another duo of famous siblings who commanded a network variety show a few decades ago. Their names? Donnie and Marie Osmond.