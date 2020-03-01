Cosplay Model Liz Katz Flashes Underboob While Referencing ‘Star Wars’ On Instagram

Liz Katz left nothing to the imagination in her latest Instagram update, as the cosplay model took to the social media platform to share a photo of herself flaunting her underboob while dropping a random pop culture reference in her caption, much like she often does for her 1.1 million followers.

In the photo uploaded to her Instagram account on Friday, Liz appeared to be in the comfort of her own home as she struck a flirty pose for the camera, wearing her long blond hair down and rocking what seemed to be a skimpy black top or swimwear. While it was hard to determine the exact nature of her get-up, there was little doubt about what the cosplayer was focusing on in the snap, as she lifted her outfit to reveal a generous amount of underboob, only censoring what was necessary to stay within the terms of the platform’s no-nudity policy.

Despite how this looked like one of the many photos where Liz is in a casual setting and not posing for a professional shoot, the model wore a bit more makeup than she normally does for these snaps. She appeared to be wearing some blush and eyeliner, as well as pink lipstick that made her lips look fuller than usual.

Liz kept her caption short, dropping the name of Star Wars character Obi-Wan Kenobi and inspiring many of her followers to take to the comments section with their own references from the iconic movie franchise.

All in all, more than 74,000 Instagram users hit the “like” button since the photo was uploaded, while close to 800 fans chimed in with various comments that didn’t just include Star Wars references but also a lot of praise for the cosplayer and her racy new post.

“If you strike me down, I shall become more powerful than you can possibly imagine,” said a follower, quoting one of Obi-Wan’s famous lines from the original 1977 film.

“The Force will be with you, always,” quipped a second fan.

“Breathless, speechless dreaming awake and totally in love!! You’re gorgeous,” a third admirer gushed, adding several fire and heart emoji to the end of their comment.

“This is my favorite pic of the week,” read a fourth comment.

In addition to her latest post, Liz similarly teased a fair bit of underboob close to two weeks ago, as she was photographed while lifting her yellow top and using a pair of paw icons to keep things within Instagram’s standards. She paired this image with a fitting, yet cute caption, warning her fans to keep their “paws off.”