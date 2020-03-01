Jen Selter Shows Off Pert Posterior In Plunging Snakeskin Thong Swimsuit On Instagram

Jen Selter, a fitness model who popularized the “butt selfie” trend on Instagram showed off her enviably toned posterior in the most recent photo series on her Instagram page. In each photo, the brunette beauty rocked a plunging black-and-white snakeskin thong-cut swimsuit. She wore her dark brown hair down and it flowed past her mid-back and accessorized her look with sunglasses that had purple ombre lenses.

In the first photo, Jen posed outdoors and was surrounded by lush, green vegetation. She posed with one hand on an outdoor shower which and arched her back which helped make her derriere the star attraction of the photo. In the second photo, she stood with most of her weight shifted to one side which also showed off the curves of her lower body and her flat midsection. She placed also her waist and smiled broadly but looked down at the floor instead of at the camera, as she did in the first photo.

In her caption, Jen said that she tried to think of something “cheeky” to say about the photo but came out short. But the over 450 commenters didn’t seem to mind that at all and instead focused on complimenting Jen.

“I’m in love with this photo,” one person wrote.

Other’s responded to Jen’s caption.

“You don’t need one, the pictures say it all,” another commenter said.

“You have the best but I admire on the web,” a third admirer said.

“The view is not as beautiful as you,” a fourth Instagram user gushed in a comment that was filled with expressive emoji. “l Love you, Queen.”

The photos have been liked over 50,000 times, as of this writing.

While she didn’t share the name and source of the swimsuit in the caption, over on her second swimsuit-focused page “That Bikini” she revealed that it was from an Australian fashion brand called Bond-Eye Swim. Although she didn’t disclose the name of the design, it looks like she wore their “Viva” one-piece in a pattern that they’re calling White Snake.

Jen has worn swimsuits in her Instagram posts several times before. In a previous video uploaded to her page 4 days ago, she rocked a minuscule gold thong bikini with clear straps, that left little to the imagination. During the clip, she also struck her signature, booty-accentuating pose. Much like the most recent photos on her page, Jen paired her suit with a pair of sunglasses but this one had red lenses.

The clip has been viewed over 1 million times, as of this writing.