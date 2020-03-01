Hungarian Bombshell Zita Vass Rocks A White Jumpsuit, Pulls Off An Extremely Stylish Look On Instagram

Hungarian model Zita Vass, who is very popular for pushing the boundaries of Instagram’s policy on nudity with her hot pics and videos, recently took to her page and wowed her fans with a very stylish pic.

In the snap, which was posted on Saturday, February 29, the hottie could be seen rocking a very stylish, white jumpsuit that perfectly accentuated Zita’s figure. That’s not all, but she ditched her bra and provided her fans with a glimpse of her perky breasts through the plunging neckline of her outfit. She completed her attire with a pair of metallic, pointed-toe pumps.

Staying true to her signature style, the blond bombshell opted for a full face of makeup. The application featured an ivory foundation, a tinge of pink blusher, and a dark mauve shade of lipstick. She finished off her makeup with well-defined eyebrows. Zita’s eye makeup could not be seen because she accessorized with a pair of black shades. To ramp up the glam, she painted her nails with a red polish.

The model tied her hair in a messy bun, opted for a gold chain necklace, a dainty gold pendant, multiple gold rings, and a gold watch. She also accessorized with a small purse.

For the picture, Zita posed while standing on a street. She looked straight into the camera and parted her lips for a very provocative look. Per the hashtag, the snap was captured during the Milan Fashion Week 2020, which took place from February 18 to February 24 in Milan, Italy.

Within seven hours of having been posted, the snap garnered about 10,000 likes and above 160 comments in which fans and followers not only praised the model for her stunning looks and slender figure but also for her incredible sense of style.

“Wow!! You are fabulous, stunning and amazingly beautiful. [Heart-eyed emoji]. Happy weekend!” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Holy hotness!! You are stopping the traffic,” another one chimed in.

“Omg girl, you are out of this world!” a third follower wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer remarked on the model’s stylish ensemble.

“This outfit looks amazing on you. Totally killing it!”

Other fans used words and phrases like “incredible,” “omg slayyyy,” and “perfection,” to express their admiration for the stunning model. Some of her fans also opted for a typical millennial approach and used hearts and kiss emoji instead of words to praise the hottie.

Apart from her fans and followers, the hot snap was also liked by many other models and influencers. These included Metisha Schaeffer, Joy Corrigan, Arianny Celeste, and Alana Campos, among others.