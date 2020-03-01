Donald Trump Appears Sedated And Breathless During Press Conference Leaving People Wondering If He’s Sick

Donald Trump held a press conference on Saturday to discuss the first American death due to coronavirus, but some people were left wondering if the president himself was sick after he appeared to be sedated and out-of-breath during his speech.

Aaron Rupar, a journalist for Vox, posted a tweet showing video of the president speaking while Vice President Mike Pence stands behind him.

Trump opened the press conference thanking troops for their sacrifice in Afghanistan after the U.S. and the middle eastern country announced that they’d reached a peace deal agreement to reduce the troop numbers within the country.

“I guess most of all I want to thank the people of the United States for having spent so much in terms of blood, in terms of treasure, and treasury. The money that has been spent, the lives that have been lost,” a somber Trump said.

While approaching the podium and as he began his speech, the president sounded breathless and sedated.

The president moved on to speak about the first individual to die in the U.S. from complications associated with COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus. Trump misidentified the person as a woman in her late 50s, saying that she was a high-risk patient and a “wonderful woman.”

He added that there are 4 other people who have contracted the virus in the United States who are “very ill”, with 15 other citizens who contracted the disease but are recovering at home.

The individual was actually a male in his 50s who worked at a long-term care facility in Washington. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the CDC took responsibility for the mistake, saying that they had provided the president with the wrong information prior to the press conference.

Trump added that while there will likely be additional cases in the United States, he suggested that officials have a better understanding of the virus and healthy individuals should be fine even if they contract the disease.

While speaking, Trump sounded distinctly subdued from his normal tone. People were quick to note the difference, with one person joking that the president should be tested for the virus.

“Trump out of breath…HAS HE BEEN TESTED FOR COVID-19?????????” one person tweeted.

“Was he sleep-talking through this press conference? His energy level looks like the only thing holding him upright is that podium!” added another.

Trump is frequently noted for his ebullient and outgoing speaking style.