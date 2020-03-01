Heidi Klum Leaks A Peek Of The ‘America’s Got Talent’ Set As Fans Call Out Favorite Judges: ‘Here We Go AGT’

Heidi Klum is apparently eager to get back in the judge’s chair for America’s Got Talent. On Saturday night, the German supermodel-mogul took to Instagram to shout out the show and to tag everyone involved on the AGT panel as a heartfelt welcome, putting up a string of red heart emoji to further prove her point.

As the centerpiece for her most recent update, Heidi posted a photo from the AGT set. The image included her first name under her own personal “X” that hung above the AGT stage. The corresponding Xs matched to the first names of the other three judges who will be on hand to pick the best entertainers from a national pool were also in evidence in anticipation of show’s 15th season when the program returns to NBC this coming summer.

When that time comes, Heidi will be joined by Sofia Vergara as the newest arbiter. These two celebrities will take over the seats formerly occupied by Julianne Hough and Gabrielle Union, both of whom did not have their contracts renewed by NBCUniversal, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

That said, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel will continue to judge the program’s talent alongside Heidi and Sofia. All four will assist in picking the 2020 winner who will be given the opportunity to headline a Las Vegas show.

Meanwhile, the main AGT remained under construction, as revealed by Heidi’s most recent social media update. The back wall was apparently being completed, with a stack of what appeared to be wood on the stage waiting to be used.

The photo Heidi posted was bathed in a glowing pink hue as spotlights hit the rigs above where the names and Xs had been installed.

Among Heidi’s 7.1 million Instagram followers, nearly 4,400 of them click “like” on the post within an hour of the update going live. In addition, more than 45 individuals offered comments, with some leaving emoji — including kissy faces, red hearts, praying hands, heart-eye faces, and fire.

Others actually wrote their thoughts. Many weighed in about Heidi’s return, including quite a few admirers who called her the queen of AGT. Others mentioned how they felt about the judge’s panel for this coming season, while still others let loose about some of the celebs who judged AGT in the past.

“I hate Simon,” commented one naysayer, who added two smug-face emoji.

“Sofia Vergara? Yes!!!” exclaimed a second fan.

“I really didn’t like Julianne on the show,” stated another Instagram user.

“I’m soooooo happy you’re back,” remarked one fan who spoke directly to Heidi while adding a string of red heart emoji.