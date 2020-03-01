Kylie Jenner’s Ex Travis Scott Reportedly Loves Her New Hairstyle

Kylie Jenner‘s ex and baby daddy Travis Scott is reportedly enamored with her latest hairstyle.

Although Stormi Webster’s parents have been officially broken up since October 2019, they reportedly still keep tabs on each other on social media. Hollywood Life reports that Scott watched with the rest of Jenner’s millions of Instagram followers as she shared her new hairdo on Friday, February 14. The hairstyle is a honey-blond color and stops at Jenner’s shoulders. Jenner has been seen rocking the new color several times since she first debuted it.

The outlet reports that Scott had a positive reaction to his ex’s hair when he saw it. He allegedly feels like the look was something that fits her and is a nice change from her raven-colored locks. An insider reported that although this isn’t the first time Scott has seen Jenner with a new look, he’s amazed at how she’s adapted to the look she currently has.

“Travis is used to seeing Kylie change up her hair all the time and he thinks she always looks beautiful no matter what,” the source shared.

“But this lighter look on her is different from anything he’s seen before and he really loves it. Travis has seen Kylie with platinum hair in the past, but this is a softer look which he really loves.”

Another source shared that not only does he think Jenner looks beautiful with her blond tresses, he also finds the look “sexy.” The “SICKO Mode” rapper has reportedly not a stranger to complimenting Jenner, even though they’re not together anymore. He is reportedly doing so to navigate the “unique situation” that they’re in. The two reportedly still spend time together often, mostly for the sake of their daughter Stormi. The source shared, though, that they are currently figuring out where they want their relationship to go.

Since their split, both Jenner and Scott have shared that they’re single and focused on being the best parents they can for Stormi. However, the two caused rumblings that they might want to work their romance out earlier this week. Jenner shared several throwback photos of the pair on her Instagram Stories. The photos were from a Houston Rockets game that the pair attended early in their relationship, which began in 2017.

Jenner has been wearing her new hairdo within the past few weeks. On Saturday, February 29, she posted a series of photos of her rocking the look while she was enjoying a weekend getaway. She was seen poolside with her best friend, Stassie Karanikolaou, as they were relaxing near the pool in bikinis.