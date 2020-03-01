Former Kansas City Chiefs DB Eric Berry Rumored To Be Headed To The Colts

While the Kansas City Chiefs are weighing who they should bring back and who might be going elsewhere in free agency, one former star might have found his new team. Having spent his entire career with KC, he sat out all of last season but appears to be looking to make a return in 2020. If he does come back, Pete Sweeney from Arrowhead Pride reports it could be with the Indianapolis Colts.

Sweeney reports that would be a bit of a reunion in Indy, as the Colts’ general manager is Chris Ballard. Ballard was once a member of the Chiefs’ front office. Berry would also be joining longtime teammate Justin Houston. Houston had also played most of his career in Kansas City before moving to Indianapolis in 2019.

More evidence that Berry could be headed to the Colts is that he and Houston are best friends. If having Ballard on staff wasn’t enough it seems the linebacker has been selling the defensive back to his new team. The reports are that after Eric Berry took a sabbatical in 2019 after being released by the Chiefs. It appears he’s now ready to return and play at least one more season.

While he might not be on the team anymore, he’s clearly made an impression, even with players who were never his teammates.

Scott Cunningham / Getty Images

Sweeney points out Berry’s shadow was so big with the Chiefs, free agent Tyrann Mathieu talked in detail about the defensive back when he was signed by Kansas City.

“Playing safety coming from the SEC, I think Eric Berry was always a guy I admired. He gave me a ton of inspiration, especially all the adversity and things he’d dealt with. It would have been an honor to play with him, but ultimately I think anytime you can kind of steer your own ship and get guys to believe in you and get guys to buy into you the same way Eric did, I think that’s my plan to really come in.”

Mathieu ended that speech by saying he hoped the community of fans would embrace him the same way they embraced Eric Berry and that he could play as well as Berry did.

Considering the first-year defensive back helped the defense turn around to the point where the team won the Super Bowl, he more than filled those shoes. As Sweeney also points out, it had to be frustrating for Houston and Berry to watch the team they spent a combined 17 years on, finally win a championship the year they both departed.