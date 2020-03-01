‘The Bachelor’ Alum Tayshia Adams Shows Off Abs In Crop Top On Instagram Amidst New ‘Bachelorette’ Rumors

The Bachelor and Bachelor In Paradise alum Tayshia Adams gave her fans a treat on Saturday when she popped up on Instagram in a very flattering outfit. In the shared photo, the California native rocked a black crop top and jeans, The tiny spaghetti-strapped top feature a sweetheart neckline and a twist detail that drew viewers’ eyes to her decolletage. But the real star of the photo was Tayshia’s midsection which looked very toned in the photo. Tayshia’s long dark brown hair looked windswept in the photo and she accentuated her natural beauty with dark eyeliner, mascara, and bold red lipstick. She appeared to be jewelry-free except for a delicate gold choker necklace that was partially obscured by her hair.

The photo has been liked over 35,000 times as of this writing and more than 300 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, fans raved over the image and some of those supportive messages came from other Bachelor franchise alumni.

“Girl, if you don’t stop teasin us with this hot shi I—” wrote Nicole Lovar who appeared alongside Tayshia on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor and on last year’s Bachelor In Paradise.

“You look like such a bad** chick in this pic!” a second commenter wrote.

But many of the comments referenced the rumors that Tayshia might be the next Bachelorette.

“If you aren’t the next bachelorette I’m throwing my TV into the ocean,” a third person wrote.

Another Instagram user implied that the photo might be a big hint that Tayshia had nabbed the role.

“Getting ready to be the bachelorette be like….” they wrote.

As The Inquisitr reported, there have been rumors that production met with Tayshia to discuss the possibility of her becoming the next lead in The Bachelorette franchise. There has also been speculation that producers have met with Tia Booth and Kelsey Weier who, as of this writing, was the last woman sent home on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor.

Tayshia recently addressed the rumors about her being the Bachelorette in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“I don’t know if I can say yes or no!” she said about whether she had had conversations about being the Bachelorette with producers of the show. “I plead the fifth!”

She also hinted that she’d be open to the opportunity as she said that she wants to date again.

“I have to say, anything that comes my way, I am ready for,” she continued. “I am ready for love!”