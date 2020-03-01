Photo Shows Harvey Weinstein Lounging On Leather Recliner In Hospital, Watching Television After Conviction

Harvey Weinstein was photographed lounging in a leather chair in a Manhattan hospital and watching television after his conviction this week, days after he was ordered to stay in jail but was instead taken to a hospital with heart palpitations.

As the New York Post reported, the disgraced movie mogul was seen sitting on a leather chair at New York’s Bellevue Hospital, watching a wall-mounted television. The report noted that the picture was taken on Friday, four days after a New York jury convicted Weinstein on charges of rape and a criminal sex act.

A source told the outlet that Weinstein is “free to roam” in the hospital and has not been handcuffed, despite a judge initially ruling that he would stay behind bars until sentencing. The source added that Weinstein was no longer allowed to use a walker after his conviction, which he had been using after a back surgery late last year. Weinstein instead used a hospital-issued wheelchair to help get around.

“He is walking with the aid of a wheelchair,” the source said. “He is holding on to its handles to go to the TV room, using it as a walker, where he spent about an hour this morning and then walked himself back.”

Weinstein had maintained his innocence during the trial, and still faces a trial in California on separate charges of sexual assault. Dozens of women came forward to say that the movie producer made unwanted advances, forced touching, and even sexual assault over the course of many years while he was a top movie producer in Hollywood.

Those close to Weinstein said he has been taking his conviction hard, not understanding how a jury believed he had sexually assaulted the women accusing him. Juda Engelmayer, who visited Weinstein at the hospital on Friday, said the movie mogul has been spending his time talking to his children and reading books about Winston Churchill.

“He’s not in the best spirits,” Engelmayer told the New York Post. “He’s emotionally down, he’s mentally down. He’s in a prison. Let’s dispel any notion he’s in some cushy place. His hospital room is a cinder block room with a hospital bed and a very wide open stainless steel toilet with no lid and open glass windows all around. Any cops or hospital staff can see in when they walk by.”

Weinstein faces up to 29 years in prison when is sentenced. It was not yet clear when he might be released from the hospital.