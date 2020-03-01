Jessa Duggar Shares Photos From A Shopping Trip With Sisters Jana, Jill, Jinger, And Joy-Anna

A few of the Duggar daughter's sisters-in-law also joined the group.

Jessa Duggar gave her fans a special treat on Saturday when she took to Instagram to share a few photos of all of the adult Duggar sisters hanging out together.

It’s a rare occurrence for the young women to all be at the same place at the same time now that they don’t all live under the same roof anymore. Jessa and most of her sisters are also married with kids, so they’re busy taking care of their families. There are so many different people’s schedules that have to be taken into consideration when planning a Duggar family get-together, so this makes coordinating a time and place to meet that works for everyone difficult.

However, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, almost all of the Duggar sisters and their sisters-in-law met up at a Panera Bread restaurant to catch up on Saturday. Afterwards, some members of the group decided to treat themselves to a shopping trip to Target. Jessa, 27, was joined by older sisters Jana, 30, and Jill, 28. Her younger sister and BFF, Jinger, 26, even flew in from California to spend some quality time with her female family members. Joy-Anna, 22, rounded out the group of adult Duggar daughters.

The sisters-in-law that accompanied them were Anna, Abbie, and Lauren, who are married to Duggar brothers Josh, John David, and Josiah, respectively.

In the first of Jessa’s set of eight family photos, Jill was pictured holding Lauren’s baby girl, 3-month-old Bella. The infant was fast asleep in her arms. Abbie was visible in the background. She was wearing her 1-month-old daughter, Grace, in a front-facing baby carrier.

Jessa’s second photo pictured the group in the store’s self-checkout line. Jill’s two sons, Israel, 4, and Samuel, 2, were sitting inside a cart together. Younger Duggar daughter Jennifer, 12, was also pictured with the group. Jessa’s 9-month-old daughter Ivy Jane and Jinger’s 1-year-old daughter Felicity made appearances in a few photos, as well.

The sisters showed off their different styles in Jessa’s snapshots. Jill was dressed in a baggy burgundy sweater with skinny jeans and gray Converse sneakers, while Jessa’s casual look consisted of a knee-length baggy black dress and tan ankle boots. Jinger was a bit more dressed up in a gray plaid dress with a collar, button front, and A-line skirt. On her feet, she wore a pair of flat snakeskin print loafers.

Joy-Anna was rocking a black dress that was similar to Jessa’s, but she was wearing a pink, knee-length sweater cardigan over hers. She completed her outfit with a pair of comfy white sneakers. Jana was also wearing white athletic shoes with her black skirt and mustard yellow shirt.

Jessa’s Instagram followers made sure to let her know how much they enjoyed seeing her family photos.

“Love seeing you all together. Looks like you had fun!!” read one response to her post.

“Babies, babies everywhere!!! What a beautiful sight,” another fan wrote.

“Awesome!! So good to see y’all together,” a third admirer remarked.

Jessa hasn’t revealed whether she and her sisters had something to celebrate when they all met up, so fans will just have to stay tuned to see if their gathering was related to a new pregnancy, courtship, or other big life event.