Bru Luccas Flaunts Her Shapely Figure In High Heels & Lingerie, Fans Go Wild

Model Bru Luccas wowed her fans on Saturday afternoon by a sultry set of photos to her Instagram. The images showed her wearing a matching set of lacy white lingerie that flaunted her killer figure. Her skimpy attire flattered her perky behind and gave her ample breasts an extra lift to make them look even more voluptuous than usual.

The stunner posed in the doorway of hotel room number 714, located in San Francisco, California. Gavin T. Rochford, who Bru credited for her hair and makeup, posted additional images from the photoshoot, indicated that the pics were taken at the Kimpton Sir Francis Drake Hotel via his Instagram geotags.

In the first photo, Bru was shown leaning against the doorframe with one arm raised and bent to settle across the top of her head. In the second picture, Bru gave her fans an eyeful of her toned rear end by standing in the middle of the doorway with her hand gently pressed against the top of the frame to hold herself steady, allowing the camera to capture her body and face in profile.

Her push-up bra was fully supportive of her busty chest and allowed her to show off the curves of her breasts along with an impressive amount of cleavage. She abs looked sensational in the snapshot, as did her toned arms. On her lower half, Bru wore skimpy white high-leg panties that did little to cover up her peachy derrière. The whiteness of her angelic-style lingerie, combined with the warm undertones of the images, made her deeply bronzed skin look even more tanned than usual.

Bru wore a pair of strappy black high heels that accentuated the length of her incredible legs. Her hair was curled and left loose. She wore a full face of makeup. Her red lip made her look extra glamorous, as did her subtle smokey eye look. To complete the visual aesthetic, Bru painted her nails dark red.

It didn’t take long for Bru’s post to generate tons of interaction from her many fans. In less than four hours, the post racked up over 94,600 likes and more than 680 comments. Admirers from across the globe poured into Bru’s comments section to shower her in praise.

“Wow babe, absolutely stunning,” raved one user, trailing their compliment with three fire emoji.

