Reese Witherspoon & Mindy Kaling Literally Leap On February 29: ‘Been Practicing This Leap For Four Years’

Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling leaped for joy on Leap Year Day in a throwback photo on Instagram that was originally posted in 2017. The talented pair of actresses were together in New Zealand on the nation’s picturesque South Island while filming Oprah Winfrey‘s A Wrinkle In Time based on the 1973 Madeleine L’Engle children’s novel of the same name, according to Vogue.

While reminding fans about their celluloid collaboration as they kept our calendar in sync with the seasons, Reese and Mindy appeared in an extremely scenic shot, perhaps one for which served as a backdrop in their fantasy movie which centered around a 13-year-old girl and her 5-year-old brother who had been trying to locate their father said to be stuck in another dimension.

The stunning image showed the blond bombshell and the raven-haired beauty flinging their arms up in the arm as their feet left the ground. Reese’s and Mindy’s hair went wild as the two thespians reveled in their photogenic moment against a dazzling natural background. A cumulus cloud-filled sky, a ragged and somewhat steep mountain range, and a turquoise body of shallow water could be seen behind the American stars.

Reese wore an all-black ensemble in the shot, including a long-sleeved sweatshirt or sweater and skintight leggings. She included a pop of color via the turquoise-and-white sneakers she wore to complete her outfit.

Mindy also wore a sweatshirt. Hers was gray and sported white lettering across the front. Like Reese, she rocked black leggings before finishing her look with pink sneakers featuring black laces and white soles.

Among her 21.7 million followers, Reese’s Instagram update capturing the star and her actress buddy Mindy leaping for Leap Year day earned plenty of attention. Within two hours of going live, the bouncy and very uplifting post earned more than 243,000 likes and over 825 comments.

Mindy weighed in on the image of her jumping time with Reese.

“Why are you several feet up and my ‘leap’ is basically on the ground?” she asked her co-star.

“Well played, you two. Well played,” remarked Vanity Fair editor-in-chief Radhika Jones.

“NZ! Best place on earth,” stated another Instagram user, who added New Zealand’s national flag and a double pink heart emoji.

“Practice pays off!!! Love it!! I’m going to ‘mentally’ leap with u! Love u ladies!” exclaimed yet another fan before posting two clapping hands emoji.

“Oh my gosh, to spend a day with both of you, would be so much fun!!” stated still one more ardent admirer.