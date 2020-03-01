WWE News: Hall Of Famer Takes Shot At AEW, Says ‘There’s Not Even Competition’

The former World Champion doesn't believe WWE has anything to worry about right now.

The world of professional wrestling was delivered a shake-up last year when AEW jumped into the mix to face off against WWE. All Elite Wrestling has a talented roster, a primetime TV slot on a major network, and keeps on building momentum. Despite all of their success, guys like WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash aren’t overly convinced that there is much to worry about and that they aren’t truly competition for Vince McMahon.

Upon coming into existence, fans have honestly believed that AEW could end up competing neck-and-neck with WWE. Guys like Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and many others have helped bulk up their roster with star power while bringing in talented stars from around the world.

Still, the main competition right now is between AEW and NXT as both air on Wednesday nights to go head-to-head. Soon to be a two-time Hall of Famer, Nash believes that those two brands/promotions battling it out is not a bad idea because they can compete fairly.

When it comes to the idea of AEW going up against WWE as a whole, Nash really doesn’t think that is the best idea for the new promotion. As a matter of fact, Nash believes that there truly is no competition and that Vince has nothing to worry about.

All Elite Wrestling / Twitter

In speaking with Corey Graves on After The Bell, by way of Wrestling Inc., Nash spoke of WWE not having competition and how surprises simply don’t happen anymore. Due to social media and news coverage, it is almost impossible to shock the fans these days.

“In all honesty, the competition is so rotten, absolutely not. There’s not even competition. It’s very hard to surprise the people. Number one, there’s so much coverage now. You don’t miss anything.”

Now, it’s not that he necessarily took a shot directly at AEW, but they are considered to be the number two wrestling promotion. If he feels as if they are no competition for WWE, it is obvious that he also doesn’t feel as if NJPW, Ring of Honor, IMPACT, and other promotions can compete as well.

Nash went on to talk about how the New World Order started off in WCW since the nWo is being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in a month. Scott Hall and himself were some of Vince’s top guys and they came into WCW hot which really helped turn the tide in the “Monday Night Wars.”

If AEW continues on the path they are, it is very possible that they may end up being strong competition for WWE one day. Currently, they are beating NXT in the Wednesday night ratings’ war rather consistently, but it’s still early on in their existence. Things could change for All Elite Wrestling as time goes on, but according to Kevin Nash, they just aren’t any kind of competition for Vince McMahon as of now.