Larsa Pippen Powers Through Leg-Focused Workout In Curve Hugging Bodysuit On Instagram

Larsa Pippen worked on her fitness in the latest video posted on her Instagram page. In the shared clip, the mother-of-four rocked an all-black bodysuit that featured sheer panels on the legs and was low-cut in the back. She wore matching sneakers with the one-piece outfit and pulled her long straight hair into a high ponytail that fell well past her shoulders.

She started her circuit with a series of curtsy lunges with dumbbells in hand. The exercise required her to take large steps backward while she held the weights. Next, she tackled a sumo squat and bicep curl combination.

For this combo, she assumed a wide-legged stance before bending her knees. While holding this position she pulled the dumbbells up to complete the curl.

In her caption, she said that she was in her “element” at the gym and asked her fans whether they liked to exercise on weekends.

The clip has been viewed over 10,000 times as of this writing and in the comments section, fans showered Larsa with praise.

“So absolutely beautiful and totally in shape,” one fan wrote after including a heart-eye and fire emoji in their comment.

“Always inspiring @larsapippen,” another added. “You never stop!!”

Others responded to her question about working out on Saturdays/Sundays.

“I should to look like you,” a third commenter remarked.

“No but I should and you don’t need to work out you’re already slim,” a fourth commented.

Others said that they agreed with Larsa and said that they enjoyed exercising after the workweek was over.

And then there were some commenters who asked Larsa for details about her outfit but Larsa hasn’t answered any of the queries and didn’t offer any information about her workout ensemble.

Larsa showed off the gains she has earned from working out in her previous photo in which she rocked a black string bikini. The camera was positioned behind her which drew the viewer’s attention to her pert posterior. Larsa wore her hair in long brown and blond cornrow braids and accessorized her look with a pair of rectangular sunglasses. She stood on the hull of a yacht in the image and there’s an idyllic seascape behind her.

“Beach baby 4L” she wrote in the caption with “4L” likely standing for, “for life”

The photo has been liked over 42,000 times since it was uploaded a day ago and more than 460 Instagram users have commented on it.