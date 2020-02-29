‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Looks Stunning In Tie-Dye Crop Top

Yanet Garcia took to Instagram earlier today to share a photo of herself in a sexy and fun crop top. In the past week, Garcia has been to a number of different places including Puerto Rico and Los Angeles and has shared some seriously hot photos from each. While her most recent shot was not geotagged, the model still looked incredible while showing off her toned and tanned figure.

In the picturesque new image, the model appeared outside, walking in the middle of a few beautiful stone buildings. She looked into the camera with a slight smile on her face, wearing her long, dark locks down and straight in addition to what appeared to be a subtle application of makeup including blush, highlighter, and lipgloss. She covered the majority of her face with a pair of big aviator sunglasses while showing off her stunning figure.

In the casual but sultry outfit, the “World’s Hottest Weather Girl” slayed in a tiny tie-dye crop top that hit above her naval and showed a glimpse of her taut tummy. She paired the colorful top with some tight fitting blue sweats, completing it with a pair of black sneakers. In the caption of the post, she shared an inspirational quote and added a red heart emoji.

The post has only been live on her page for a few short hours but its earned her a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 100,000 likes in addition to 200-plus comments and that number only continues to climb. Some social media users commented on the post to let her know that she looks beautiful while countless others let her know that they are huge fans. Most of the comments were in Spanish but a few also expressed their feelings in English.

“True words……. definitely keep up the good work sweetie,” one fan commented, adding a few heart-eye emoji.

“That’s what I tell myself every time I try to slide into your dms,” a second follower joked.

“You are the most beautiful woman that I have ever laid eyes on,” one more raved, adding a few flame emoji.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that the model stunned in another hot look, that time a vibrant workout ensemble. For the occasion, she rocked a vibrant orange bra and a pair of skintight leggings that hugged all of her curves, flaunting a hint of her toned and tanned tummy. That post racked up a ton of likes and comments for the star as well.