WWE Rumors: Paul Heyman Working On Top ‘SmackDown’ Match For ‘WrestleMania 36;

Despite being in charge of "Raw," Paul Heyman will have a lot of influence on a big blue brand match.

The biggest WWE event of the year is a little over a month away and there is a lot of preparation being done for it in Tampa. WrestleMania 36 now has four matches confirmed and in place on the card, but that doesn’t mean all is settled with how things will go. The biggest match from Friday Night SmackDown is for the WWE Universal Championship, and it will actually have a red brand guy doing most of the work.

At WWE Super ShowDown, Goldberg shockingly defeated Bray “The Fiend” Wyatt to win the Universal Title. On SmackDown, the new champ greeted the fans before being confronted by Roman Reigns to set up that title match for WrestleMania and have the blue brand’s top title on the line.

Along with John Cena’s return match against Bray Wyatt, that title match was confirmed on this week’s Friday Night SmackDown.

Reigns vs. Goldberg may not be the match that a lot of fans were hoping to see, but it is definitely the one taking place. It is very important for the card and will be one of the top matches at all of WrestleMania, but who will help it go off without a hitch?

According to WrestleVotes, it is actually going to be Paul Heyman who will be helping the Reigns vs. Goldberg title match run smoothly. Yes, the same guy who is the Executive Director of Monday Night Raw.

Although the match is on the SmackDown side of the card, Paul Heyman will have some influence on the build & storyline for the Goldberg vs Roman Reigns Universal Title matchup at WrestleMania. Heyman shares very strong relationships with both, especially Goldberg. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) February 29, 2020

Along with being one of the top guys behind-the-scenes at Raw, Heyman is also the business advocate for WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. Fans can’t soon forget that Lesnar and Goldberg are arch-enemies who have waged wars with one another over the years.

Despite all of that, Heyman is actually close to Goldberg off camera and in the real world. The same can be said for him and Reigns which means that he knows both superstars well enough to understand what works for them in the ring.

With a month to go until the big pay-per-view, Heyman is going to have some influence on and provide build to the storyline for the Universal Championship.

WWE

Fans were certainly not expecting Goldberg and Roman Reigns to be battling for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36. It may also not be the match they were hoping for, but it’s certainly going to be the top bout from Friday Night SmackDown. Knowing that Paul Heyman will have influence on the storyline and help build toward the match should at least make them feel a little better.