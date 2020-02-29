LeeAnne Locken Debuts A New Hairstyle A Few Days After Revealing She Is Leaving ‘RHOD’

A few days after announcing to the world that she wouldn’t be returning for the upcoming fifth season of The Real Housewives of Dallas, LeeAnne Locken debuted a much shorter haircut. She cut off five inches, reports People Magazine.

According to Locken, she’s happy to have a shorter hairdo since it will keep her from accidentally sitting on her hair, which was a problem before with her long locks.

She debuted her flattering haircut while walking the red carpet at the 2020 Sophisticated Weddings New York Edition event held at Gotham Hall in New York City, New York.

The haircut is timely since it marks one of many big changes in the reality star’s life along with her Real Housewives exit. She chatted with the outlet about why she made the bold move.

“It was time for changes all around. I’m all about fresh starts, and this felt like the right way to kicking off this next chapter. A true shedding of the past. New weave, new LeeAnne! I just feel lighter all around.”

Rich Emberlin, Locken’s new husband, said he was quite pleased with her shorter hairstyle, sweetly stating that she looked good no matter what. The marriage of Locken and Emberlin was heavily featured in the fourth season of The Real Housewives of Dallas.

At the event, Locken paired her new ‘do with a low-cut, vibrant, puffy-sleeved pink dress. She wore zigzag fishnet tights beneath it with black knee-high stiletto boots. The former housewife added large silver hoop earrings to accessorize and filled in her lips with a dark pink lipstick that perfectly matched her outfit.

She shared photos of herself from the event on her Instagram page recently while also giving a shoutout to People Magazine and their article about her new hair in the caption. She credited Dallas-based Unicorn Hair Queen Hair Extensions for her look.

In the past, Locken has rocked several different hairstyles, including a light brown color with highlights. Before that, she had a much darker hair color. She once told People Magazine that she softened her look for her wedding.

“I want to look angelic,” she said at the time.

For those who have been a fan of Locken for a long time, you might even remember her days as a blonde — like when she appeared alongside Sandra Bullock in Miss Congeniality.

Previously, The Inquisitr reported on Locken’s announcement she would be leaving RHOD behind to focus on her philanthropic work and her fans’ shocked reactions to the news.