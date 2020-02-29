Lori Harvey Flaunts Her Curves In A Blue Thong Bikini As She Emerges From A Pool

Lori was enjoying a warm winter day in L.A.

Lori Harvey took advantage of hot winter’s day in Los Angeles by sporting a skimpy bikini and creating some sizzling social media content to share with her fans.

On Saturday, the successful influencer and entrepreneur took to Instagram to share a slow motion video with her 2 million followers. In the short clip, Lori was shown rocking a vibrant blue bikini. Her sapphire swimsuit included a halter-style top. The garment’s back ties trailed down Lori’s arched back, and its tiny cups could barely contain her voluptuous cleavage. Lori was filmed from the side, and the camera angle revealed that her tiny top offered almost no coverage on the sides of her chest. Because of this, she was showing off an amount of sideboob that came dangerously close to violating Instagram’s nudity policy.

The 23-year-old model was also wearing a pair of bottoms that left little to the imagination. They had a thong back and thin side straps that were stretched up high on Lori’s curvy hips. The bottoms left most of Lori’s peachy posterior exposed, much to the delight of her fans.

The buxom bombshell was shown emerging from an infinity pool. She placed her hands on edge of the pool and pulled herself up until all of her ample backside was above the water. Water dripped down from her face and chest as she looked down. She then turned her head towards the tree-covered hills in the background. Lori’s long, dark hair was soaking wet and plastered to her back.

Lori’s video included music that had been slowed down considerably, to dramatic effect. In the caption of her post, the model revealed that her video was filmed somewhere in Los Angeles. She also reminded her followers that it’s still winter there, even though it looks like her shoot took place on a sunny summer day.

In less than an hour, Lori’s alluring video racked up over 143,000 likes. Her fans also voiced their opinions on the footage in the comments section of her post, with many of them opting to use emoji to express their feelings about it. Heart-eye and flame emoji were popular picks.

“I’ve never been this jealous of another human being,” read one response to Lori’s video.

“Body of the summer,” another fan declared.

“This makes me want to hit the gym for a second time today bc wtf,” a third Instagrammer wrote.

“Luckiest pool in the world,” a fourth admirer opined.

A few of Lori’s followers also mentioned her relationship with Future by remarking that the rapper is lucky to be with someone as gorgeous as she is. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lori tried to dodge questions about how her stepfather, Family Feud host Steve Harvey, feels about her dating Future earlier this month when she was briefly interrogated by a TMZ cameraman. All she would say is that Steve is “very protective” of her.