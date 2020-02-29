Ireland Baldwin Sizzles In A Pink Swimsuit At The Beach

Ireland Baldwin has been sharing lots of fun photos on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into her personal life lately, but she switched things up with her newest swimsuit pic. This was the first snap that she’s shared of herself in a swimsuit since mid-January, and it captured the attention of her many fans. She posed at the beach in an eye-catching one-piece and struck a pose while sitting down in the sand.

The model extended her left leg to the side and grabbed her right leg with her hand. Ireland placed her right forearm on her forehead and shielded her eyes from the bright sunlight. She glanced at the camera with a hint of a smile on her face.

The beauty’s swimsuit was skintight and had a low neckline that left her cleavage on show. There were four buttons down the front middle that she left buttoned, and the high leg cut left her rose tattoo peeking through on her hip. Her toned abs and legs were hard to miss.

The sensation wore her hair slicked back and falling down her back, and her makeup application looked natural and minimal. She sported a little blush and pink lipstick, although she appeared to go without eyeshadow or mascara. She accessorized with a couple of gold charm necklaces.

Behind Ireland were rolling hills and the ocean on the right hand side of the frame. Several people could be seen walking around and lounging in the sand. There were large puffy clouds in the sky with a bit of blue peeking out on the corner of the image. There was also a large bokeh spot on the side with rainbow-colored hues on the edges.

The stunner didn’t reveal her location in the post.

Her adoring fans rushed to the comments section with their compliments.

“Nice. I love it when you wear swimsuits. You look amazing,” gushed an admirer.

“A dream, on the beach,” declared a second social media user.

“Pretty girl,” raved a supporter.

“Why did u ruin yourself with those horrid tats,” complained a fourth follower.

The model shares swimsuit pics periodically, and did so on July 31, 2019, when she showed off her toned body. Ireland stood with her back angled toward the camera and snapped the selfie in the reflection of an oval mirror. She looked away from the mirror and placed one hand on the nape of her neck. Her red bikini top had thick straps and her thong bottoms left her derrière on display.