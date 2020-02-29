Bella Thorne Goes Braless Under Cropped Yellow T-Shirt, Poses In Front Of Vibrant Orange Trees

On Saturday afternoon, actress Bella Thorne shared four new pics of herself basking in the sunlight while enjoying a rare Saturday free of work to her Instagram feed. The star went braless beneath a cropped yellow t-shirt and wore high-waisted plaid pants while striking various poses in front of several vibrant orange trees.

Bella didn’t say where she posed for the new images, but it appeared to be in an orange grove somewhere. She smiled at the camera in the first photo. In the following two images, Bella appeared more pensive and alternated the direction of her gaze from right to left. For the final snap, she balanced on one leg and took a sip from a large styrofoam cup she held in all four pictures.

The Babysitter actress showed off her new dark hair with blue-streaks by leaving it loose, allowing it to fall around her shoulders. She also opted for a light layer of makeup that included a bright shade of orange eyeshadow dusted across her upper and lower lids, perfectly matching the many vibrant oranges shown hanging from the trees behind her. She also applied some foundation, blush, and lipstick. She kept her accessories to a minimum, simply adorning her wrist with several bracelets.

Her latest post showed Bella wearing more clothes than she usually does in her many Instagram shares. The beauty showed off a few inches of her toned midriff and little else, although it was quite apparent that she wasn’t wearing anything under her shirt.

The beauty said she intended to celebrate her day off by binging a bunch of new television shows and watching some movies. Her boyfriend, Benjamin Mascolo, liked and commented on her post.

The slideshow of snapshots proved to be extremely popular with the actress’s fans and admirers. In less than twenty minutes, it accumulated over 81,000 likes and more than 400 comments.

In response to Bella taking time for herself, one fan wrote, “Yaaaaasss bb you deserve it honestly.!!! You’ve been working ever since you were 6months old. You deserve a break.”

“You’re as fine as wine B,” praised another admirer, trailing their comment with a red heart emoji.

“I’ll take some Orange Juice please!” joked a third user.

“Orange is the new Bella,” wrote a fourth person, inserting an orange heart emoji to their remark.

Last week, The Inquisitr reported that Bella had shared a few more photos of her stylish blue highlights with a colorful photo of herself rocking a green halter top that showed off her cleavage.