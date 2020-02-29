‘Maxim’ Bombshell Kara Del Toro Sizzles In Tight Mini Dress With Tantalizing Buttons

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro tantalized her 1.4 million Instagram followers with a sizzling triple update in which she showed off her curvaceous physique. The stunner flaunted her curves in a ribbed mini dress during a sunset photoshoot that gave all the pictures a magical glow.

Kara didn’t include a location in the geotag of the post, but she posed with a variety of cliffs and hills visible behind her. The sky was a pale shade as the sunset illuminated the landscape and gave Kara a golden glow. The bombshell rocked a figure-hugging mini dress in a warm brown hue that complemented her bronzed skin.

The dress had long sleeves and small black buttons all the way down the front. It had a scoop neckline that dipped scandalously low, showing off plenty of Kara’s cleavage. The dress hugged her physique before ending just a few inches down her thighs, exposing almost all of her toned legs. In the first snap, Kara had a huge smile on her faec as her long locks blew in the wind behind her. She kept the look simple, adding a delicate pair of earrings and a few layered necklaces to accessorize.

In the second snap, Kara appeared to be descending the area where she was standing. She glanced down at the ground as her hair whipped around beside her, and the photo had a more serious vibe. She placed her arms around her to aid in her balance as she navigated the sandy hill.

In the third and final shot from her update, Kara gave her fans a peek of what the dress looked like from behind. The hem barely came an inch or two behind her ample derriere, and the fit of the dress showcased her hourglass physique to perfection. Kara gazed at the camera with her lips parted in a seductive expression, and had one hand near her thigh while the other was raised to brush some hair away from her face.

Kara’s eager followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling update, and the post racked up over 11,800 likes within just one hour. Many of her fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the look, and the post received 145 comments within the same one hour time span.

One fan, who seems to have been a follower for quite some time, said “still got that same glow from back when you had 25k followers! & geez what a beautiful smile! Will never get over that.”

“Beautiful lady. Gorgeous smile,” another fan added, followed by a series of flame emoji.

One follower commented “love this series of pics you and @meganbatphoto took.”

“Yes girl always such a vibe,” another fan said.

Whether she’s rocking a mini dress or a bikini, Kara’s curves make any picture look smoking hot. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, the buxom bombshell shared a quadruple Instagram update in which she wore a skimpy white bikini while enjoying a day on the beach in Malibu.