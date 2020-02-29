Lucie Rose Donlan Stuns In Red Lace Teddy On Instagram

Lucie Rose Donlan took to her Instagram today to share a new lingerie pic to the delight of her 1.7 million followers. The blonde posed in a red lace teddy for the occasion, and she exuded flirty vibes.

The surfer posed with her right shoulder facing the camera. She glanced over her shoulder with a playful expression on her face. She gave a hint of a smile and tilted her head back slightly. Her right hand was down by her side, and she bent her other arm, seemingly placing her hand on her hip.

Lucie’s lingerie had thin straps and a low back with a horizontal stripe in the middle. In addition, the front of the ensemble featured sheer lace on her chest. It also had a thong-cut in the back and jagged lace pieces that decorated the sides of her upper hips. This meant that her booty was on full display.

The stunner wore her hair down in an off-center part and let her curly locks fall down her back and in front of her left shoulder. Her feminine makeup application included light pink eyeshadow, mascara, pink lipstick, and blush. The bombshell didn’t appear to be wearing any jewelry.

Lucie posed outside in front of lush green plants with a hint of red and hot pink flowers. The snap was taken on a sunny day, and the light lit up her hair, face, forearm, and the side of her derrière. Her skin looked flawless and her tan was glowing.

Bali-based photographer Sydney Symons was tagged in the update.

The beauty’s many followers took to the comments section to rave about her good looks.

“Not as nice as yours darling,” joked an admirer, referring to her caption.

“Most beautiful girl out here,” declared a second supporter.

“Perfection never looked so good,” raved a third fan.

“You look stunning xx beautiful picture x amazing body and so pretty xx,” gushed a fourth social media user.

The model often shares a mix of swimsuit, lingerie, surfing pics, and more, and took to her page on February 20 with another photo of herself rocking a teddy. That time, it was a black ensemble with a plunge neckline and sheer accents along the top, her crotch, and the sides of her hips. Lucie wore a bra underneath to censor her chest and posed on her knees with her left hip thrust out. She smiled widely for the shot.