Felicity Huffman Smiles Broadly While Assisting With The Teen Project

Felicity Huffman is working with an organization that helps protect young at-risk women.

Former Desperate Housewives actress Felicity Huffman made a rare appearance out and about recently Sun Valley, California recently as she partook in court ordered community service work with an organization called The Teen Project, according to The Daily Mail.

In the photo captured of her, the actress is smiling broadly while sporting her usual outfit of simple, dark athletic ware. She paired a plain zip up hoodie with a pair of black leggings and of course wore a pair of sunglasses. She wore the same bucket style hat she’s been seen in before that helped shade her face and a pair of blue Asics sneakers with neon green laces. While she appeared cheerful, it was clear she was there to do her job and wanted to avoid the cameras.

The Teen Project, which Huffman purposefully chose to devote her time to, helps protect at-risk young women that may be survivors of homelessness, domestic violence or trafficking. The women are all between the age 18-years-old and 25-years-old, and in some state of vulnerability. Many of them grew up in foster care without proper guidance. The goal of the Teen Project is to offer them the support, guidance, and resources necessary to stay safe and live a productive life.

Huffman is reportedly very invested in this organization and has forged connections with many of the young women. In addition to the Teen Project, the actress is working with another non-profit organization called A New Way of Life. This organization helps female prison inmates reenter society successfully and avoid ever going back to prison.

According to Susan Burton, the founder of the organization, Huffman is making a positive difference in the lives of many women, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

“Felicity is a such a down-to-earth genuine caring person [and] she’s been very helpful and supportive to the women here. She has connected with them in a real way and you can feel it. I think that is because they know she’s experienced in a small way what they have gone through being incarcerated. She’s been cooking for the women, cleaning the homes, shopping and answering the phone. We love having her here.”

In 2019, Huffman pleaded guilty to her role in the college admissions scandal. She ended up spending less than two weeks behind bars and was required to pay a fine along with completing community service work. Since her release, she has made it clear that she’s dedicated to paying her dues to the community.