Romanian Model Iulia Valentina Sizzles In Snakeskin Print Bikini

Social media influencer Iulia Valentina gave her 1.2 million Instagram followers something to talk about on Saturday, February 29, when she shared a smoking hot new update. The 25-year-old model looked stunning in a skimpy bikini that did nothing but favors for her killer physique.

The bombshell from Romania sported a snakeskin print two-piece with a sports-style top that featured padded cups and a lace-up design in the middle, as well as thin straps that went over her neck. It is also important to note that the tiny garment was a bit tight on her chest that she almost spilled out from the bottom.

She paired the top with matching bikini bottoms that had thin strings that were tied on the sides of her curvy hips, highlighting her hourglass physique. The color of the swimwear beautifully complimented her flawless skin.

In the first photo, Iulia faced the camera and showcased her cleavage and enviable curves. She slightly smiled as she took the selfie. In the second snap, she seemingly used the timer feature of her phone’s camera. She posed with her curvaceous figure front and center as she popped her right hip to the side and looked straight into the camera.

The stunner kept her long blond locks down in messy waves and wore a full face of makeup that consisted of darkened brows, faux lashes with thick mascara, as well as bronzer, glowing highlighter, and lip gloss. She kept her jewelry simple and only wore a dainty necklace with a cross pendant.

Iulia wrote a short caption and also asked her followers in the comments section on which photo they liked best. As for her revealing ensemble, she did not mention anything about it on the post or tagged a sponsor.

The latest Instagram upload has earned over 49,000 likes and upwards of 650 comments after just two hours of going live on her account — and those numbers continue to grow. Iulia’s admirers flocked to the comments section of the post as well, where many left compliments for her latest jaw-dropping display, while others chimed in using their choice of emoji.

“Number 2. You look beautiful, blessed by the gods,” one of her followers commented on the post.

“I don’t know what they are talking about, but you look really sexy to me and you are also very pretty,” an admirer stated.

“Looking very nice and love that snakeskin outfit. You just keep getting prettier and prettier,” a third social media user added.

“You are losing so much weight, but you look better than a barbie doll,” a fourth Instagram fan wrote.