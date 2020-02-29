Donald Trump Slams ‘Lowlife’ Mitt Romney At CPAC As Crowd Boos

On Saturday, President Donald Trump took the stage at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), which is hosted at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Fort Washington, Maryland. As reported by Breitbart, Trump used his speech to take aim at Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, who was disinvited from CPAC after he became the first Senator in history to vote in favor of removing a president from his own party.

Trump reportedly called Romney a “lowlife” for his vote to remove him from office as the crowd booed at the Senator’s name. The billionaire said he was unaware of how “deep” the Washington swamp is before doubling down on his pledge to rid the White House of “dirty” deep state operatives.

After Romney’s impeachment vote, Trump’s allies wasted no time taking aim at the Senator. Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin of New York called him a “sore loser,” suggesting that Romney’s decision stemmed from bitterness about his failed presidential bid against former President Barack Obama.

As reported by The Week, Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk’s made a CPAC speech on Thursday during which he encouraged the audience to boo at the mention of Romney’s name.

“Every time his name is mentioned, you should respond that way,” he said.

Kirk accused Romney of lying to “every single person” in the CPAC audience and noted his vote for the “sham, unconstitutional impeachment.”

Charlie Kirk sets the tone, telling CPAC crowd that booing is the appropriate response to Mitt Romney's name. pic.twitter.com/eFCJXc8yqT — Anthony L. Fisher (@anthonyLfisher) February 27, 2020

As The Inquisitr reported, the reception of Romney’s controversial vote has not been poorly received among all conservatives. Speaking at a Denver event hosted by the right-leaning Alliance of Democracies Foundation, Romney received a standing ovation from the audience after he was introduced by Anders Fogh Rasmussen, the former prime minister of Denmark, as a “true profile in courage.”

Speaking at the event, Romney touched on his decision to vote for Trump’s impeachment, pointing to his Mormon faith as a significant factor. According to Romney, there have been times when he made decisions based on expediency as opposed to conviction, and these decisions were followed by enormous regret.

Romney has never been shy about criticism of Trump and his administration. Recently, amid the spread of the coronavirus, the 72-year-old politician voiced concern about the president’s handling of the situation, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

“I’m very disappointed in the degree to which we’ve prepared for a pandemic, both in terms of protective equipment and in terms of medical devices that would help people once they are infected,” he said.