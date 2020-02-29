Hannah Ann Sluss Of ‘The Bachelor’ Lounges In Her Bathing Suit In New Instagram Photo

Hannah Ann Sluss is soaking up the Florida sun.

Hannah Ann Sluss of The Bachelor showed off her slender figure while lounging on the beach in her most recent Instagram photo. Sluss, who is 23-years-old, wore a colorful striped one piece that contrasted nicely against her tanned skin. She is currently relaxing in Seaside, Florida, a small city in northwest Florida.

Sluss can be seen smiling broadly in the photo, her wavy dark hair been blown in the wind. Palm trees stand behind her, completing the picturesque setting. The picture earned the model 133,000 likes.

“I’ve really been into uplifting quotes lately. What’s your favorite quote?” she asked her whopping 702,000 followers.

Fans were have happy to oblige, filling the comment section with over a thousand motivational quotes. Sluss’ followers also took the time to praise her for how she has conducted herself on The Bachelor thus far.

“You’re my favorite person and you’re from my favorite city,” exclaimed one excited fan.

“Hi Hannah!! I am proud you are from 865!! You represented our home town so well. Many of us have came to adore you!! Best of luck in life no matter what path you take,” commented one person who is also from Sluss’ hometown of Knoxville, Tennessee.

Sluss was happy to show Weber around Knoxville during their hometown date and the pair enjoyed time admiring the Smoky Mountains before heading off to meet her parents.

She is among The Bachelor Peter Weber’s three remaining women after last week’s fantasy suite dates left off on a cliffhanger. Madison Prewett and Victoria Fuller also remain on the show. While reality television blogger Reality Steve has said that Sluss and Prewett will be Weber’s final two, the ending has not yet leaked.

Many believe that Sluss may have already been selected to be the next Bachelorette. However, there are a lot of other names being thrown around and the final decision won’t be announced until next week. At only 23-years-old, Sluss would be one of the youngest women to ever take on the starring role. If she doesn’t secure the position, it’s likely that due to her popularity she’ll be invited to partake in Bachelor in Paradise over the summer, and will be granted a second chance to find love.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Reality Steve has already predicted that Clare Crawley will take on the leading role for season 16 of The Bachelorette. She first appeared in Juan Pablo Galavis’ season of The Bachelor in 2013.