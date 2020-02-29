Blond Bombshell Anna Nystrom Flaunts Toned Derriere In Tight Black Jeans

Blond bombshell Anna Nystrom delighted her 8.5 million Instagram followers with her latest update, in which she rocked a casual outfit as she prepared for an outing.

Anna posed outdoors with her back to the camera, on a stretch of plain concrete in front of a gray and white wall. She didn’t include a specific location in the geotag of the snap, only indicating that the photograph was taken in Sweden.

The blond beauty rocked a pair of skintight black skinny jeans that clung to every inch of her curves. The jeans were slightly high-waisted, emphasizing her hourglass physique, and were molded to her ample derriere. The fabric clung to her toned thighs and calves before ending right at her ankles.

She paired the dark pants with an oversized knit sweater crafted from a ribbed material. The sweater had voluminous sleeves and a wide collar for a cozy-looking fit, and it draped over Anna’s toned physique. She kept the neutral color palette going in her accessories as well, adding a pair of tan boots with chunky heels to finish off the look.

Anna’s long blond locks tumbled down her back in voluminous curls, and she faced away from the camera, flaunting her curves. Her face was visible only in profile, and she seemed to be wearing minimal makeup, if any. She paired the sizzling snap with a caption that indicated what her plans were.

Anna’s eager Instagram followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot look, and the simple shot received over 68,900 likes within just two hours. Many of her fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the look as well, and the post received 609 comments in the brief two hour time span.

“You look amazing as always,” one follower said.

One fan was curious for a little more detail about her outing, and asked “what movie are you seeing dear.”

“Beautiful from head to toe,” another fan added, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

One follower simply commented “you’re an angel.”

Anna loves to take sizzling snaps in front of neutral, unremarkable backdrops. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the blond bombshell posed outdoors in front of a plain white wall with a tree and lamp post visible in the background. She rocked a gray coat that was belted at the waist to accentuate her hourglass physique, and she finished off the look with some super sexy thigh-high black boots.