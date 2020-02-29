Blond Bombshell Daisy Keech Flaunts Amazing Curves As She Poses Alongside Friend Abby Rao

Internet sensation Daisy Keech captured hearts around the world on Saturday, February 29 after she shared a new snap alongside pal, Abby Rao, on social media that showcased her famous curves. The blond bombshell shared the post on Instagram with her 2.9 million followers.

The 20-year-old American model displayed her insane figure in the sultry snap as she posed from her side in a long, but revealing maxi dress. The garment, which was brown and beige in color, featured several kaleidoscopic patterns and was held up by two thin adjustable straps that reached down to the middle of Daisy’s back. Though the dress is modest by Instagram model standard, Daisy’s outfit still helped to showcase her full-figured assets as the garment exposed a decent amount of sideboob. The form-fitting dress also displayed much of Daisy’s back, though her curvaceous derriere stole the show as the garment was very tight.

The blond beauty kept her accessories to a minimum as she sported small earrings and one ring on her right hand. Daisy’s long, blond hair was also minimally styled in just loose waves that cascaded down her back.

The model’s fellow blond friend, Abby, was dressed more casually for the photo, sporting a white, cropped, muscle tank top, which helped to show off her busty figure, and a pair of high-waisted blue jeans that hugged her curvy figure. However, Abby added some glamour to the look by accessorizing with a pair of stud earrings and a matching necklace.

In the post’s caption, Daisy asserted that fans would need to go through her with “applications” if they wanted to date Abby. She also noted that she had reached 2.9 million followers.

The two stunners posed on what appeared to be a wooden rope bridge, though Daisy did not indicate where the location exactly was.

The post was met with instant approval from Daisy’s fans and accumulated over 115,000 likes in its first hour of being live. Over 500 fans also commented on the post, voicing their thoughts on the duo’s snap.

“Happiness is getting to see your new posts,” one user commented.

“Word, send me a PDF and I’ll start the process,” a second user asserted, indicating they would like to date Abby and take Daisy up on her offer.

“Where can I get the application to date you though,” another admirer questioned.

“You are too beautiful woman,” a fourth fan added.

The beauty is no stranger to posting snapshots of herself in revealing outfits. Daisy recently stunned fans in a casual but daring look that featured a plunging blue corset-like top and a loose pair of denim jeans — a look that received over 325,000 likes, per The Inquisitr.