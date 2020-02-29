Kendall Jenner Stuns In Black Bra And Briefs In New Photos For Calvin Klein

Kendall Jenner showed off her lithe figure in the latest photos on her Instagram page and fans are loving it. In the first of three shared snapshots, the model rocked a black bra and matching pair of briefs from designer Calvin Klein. Kendall propped herself up on her tiptoes in the shot as she leaned back on what appeared to be a clear glass chair.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians cast member wore her hair loose in the photo and sported makeup that seemed to have been applied to make her look like she had just completed a strenuous workout. Her skin glistened under the artificial light her eyelids looked especially glossy even though they’d been accentuated with dark liner. Kendall’s lips seemed lipstick free, however, which helped to convey the sporty vibe of the photo.

In the second image. Kendall posed on the floor in an open, white, sleeveless denim jacket and matching pants. Her dark eye makeup seems to have been smudged for dramatic effect in this photo. It looked very similar in the third photo as Kendall sat in a chair wearing a nude-colored bra and underwear set.

In the caption, Kendal revealed that these were official photos from her new Calvin Klein campaign. She then repeated the overarching theme of the campaign, according to InStyle Magazine, “Deal With It.”

The photos amassed over 1.7 million likes in two hours and close to 7,000 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, fans raved over Kendall’s stunning beauty.

“You’re the best human in the world,” one person wrote. “Just perfection.”

And one fan seemed to think that Kendall was staring directly at them.

“Stop looking at me like that,” another added.

“Your body is so hot.” a third fan commented.

And the photo seemed to cause some people to start rethinking some of their eating decisions.

“Okay I’m only eating air til summer,” a fourth commenter remarked.

Kendall regularly shows fans why she’s the highest-paid fashion model in the world with her Instagram photos. In a previous behind-the-scenes shot from the recent Versace fashion show in Milan, Kendall entranced her millions of followers with a direct stare. She posed in one of her looks for the runway, a silver dress with an eye-catching serpentine detail on the bodice. She wore her hair slicked back but some of her bangs were left out and the glamorously framed her face.

The photo has been liked more than 3 million times since its upload five days ago and more than 13,000 Instagram users have commented on it.