Court Dismisses An Appeal To Lift The Gag Order Upon The Fotis Dulos Case, Despite His Death

Fotis Dulos' lawyer Norm Pattis still wants to clear his client's name.

The Connecticut Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal that would lift the gag order upon the Fotis Dulos Case, despite the fact that Foits ended his life last month. Fotis’ lawyer, Norm Pattis, pushed for the gag order to be revoked so that he would be able to speak freely and clear his client’s name, according to The National Herald.

Pattis was not happy upon hearing the news of the dismissal, previously stating that he believed the gag order acted in opposition of his client’s constitutional rights. He believes that if there was never a gag order in the first place, Fotis would have had the opportunity to share his side of the story and prove his innocence. If this occurred, he might not have felt the pressure to end his own life in order to avoid life in prison.

“The gag order remains a repulsive stain on the state’s constitutional terrain. The Court’s decision to use Mr. Dulos’s death as a pretext for avoiding the issue is chilling,” Pattis said on Thursday.

Patis believes that Fotis’ suicide was not an action out of guilt but an action he took because he believed he had no choice.

Fotis was accused of kidnapping and killing his estranged wife Jennifer Dulos who disappeared in May of 2019, leaving five children behind. He faced charges of murder, tampering with evidence and interfering with the investigation. Despite the fact that Jennifer’s body was never located, law enforcement believe that she is deceased.

Fotis went to his death last month professing his innocence, leaving a suicide note behind which was later released publicly. In the note, he said that refused to spend time in prison for a crime he did not commit. He died of carbon monoxide poisoning, having sat behind the wheel of a running vehicle in his garage in Farmington, Connecticut.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, new arguments will be presented to a judge next week regarding why Fotis’ legal team believes the charges against him should be dropped. Even though his client is dead, Pattis appears as determined as ever to clear his name.

“We’re not done on behalf of Mr. Dulos. He may have decided that the stress was too much to bear but this is not enough of a fight for us,” Pattis said in a public statement.

While Fotis’ will not spend life in prison, there are still two people involved in this case that might. One is Michelle Troconis, Fotis’ ex girlfriend and the other is Kent Mawhinney, Fotis’ former lawyer.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.