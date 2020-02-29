Asian Bombshell Dannie Riel Exposes Chest In NSFW Shot: ‘Nobody Panic, I Got It Covered’

Dannie Riel took to Instagram earlier this week to share a NSFW photo that showed her totally topless in the front. Over the past few days, the brunette bombshell has been pretty quiet on social media, only sharing a few snapshots for fans. In one of the only recent posts that was added to her feed, the Asian beauty sizzled in a series of three sexy new images.

In the first photo in the deck, the model appeared on a bed where she was sprawled out on her stomach. She looked nothing short of perfect for the black-and-white shot, wearing her long, dark locks down and waved in addition to a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. Riel kept things sexy and simple, wearing a lacy white robe draped off of her shoulders. She used one hand to cover her chest as she went topless in the front.

For the next photo in the series, the bombshell struck a pose while leaning over the arm of a couch. That time, she went naked underneath the same sheer white robe, leaving little to the imagination of fans. The last photo in the series was similar to the first, showing Riel nearly naked in bed.

In the caption of the NSFW post, she joked that nobody needed to worry because she had it covered — obviously referring to her chest. The post has only been live on her page for 48 hours, but it’s racked up a ton of attention for the Instagram star with over 28,000 likes in addition to more than 300 comments, and those numbers only continue to climb. Most followers commented to gush over Riel’s amazing body while many others just let her know that they are big fans.

“So sexy perfect woman wow, hot pose wow. Like the black and white picture very much,” one follower gushed, adding a series of red heart emoji.

“Oh dear. Sexiest lady on earth. Dreambabe,” a second fan said, in addition to a few flame and red heart emoji.

“Now this is sizzling hot and yet clean,” one more admirer chimed in.

Earlier this month, The Inquisitr reported that the Asian model stunned in another hot outfit in Hawaii. The gorgeous update featured the smokeshow sitting on a big rock while clad in a red bikini that had a triangle top and string bottoms, as she flaunted a ton of cleavage as well as her toned and tanned legs. That post racked up thousands of likes and hundreds of comments.