Arguments Begin To Drop The Case Against Fotis Dulos In Wake Of His Suicide

'There is really no case,' said Chief State Attorney Richard Colangelo

Arguments will be presented to a judge next week as to why the charges against Fotis Dulos should be dropped. Fotis, the man accused of killing his missing wife Jennifer Dulos, took his own life in January, according to NBC Connecticut.

Chief State Attorney Richard Colangelo has questioned why the charges against Fotis have not been dropped already, considering he is no longer alive and there is no one to charge. He voiced his opinion that dropping the charges will initiate an end to this tragic case at long last, finally allowing the five children Fotis and Jennifer left behind to grieve.

“I don’t know why we entertain any of the motions that were filed because the case is over. I know attorney Pattis filed motions I don’t know if the judge will even entertain them once they enter a nolle because there’s really no case,” he said, referencing Norm Pattis, Fotis’ outspoken lawyer to insisted upon his client’s innocence.

Colangelo would like to see this case through to the end due to this dedication to it since it first began in May of 2019.

“I’d like to stay involved in some way just because I’ve been involved with the investigation since day one,” he said.

Even though his client is no longer alive, Pattis has made it clear he’s not giving up on this case and that he is as determined than ever to prove that Fotis did not in fact murder Jennifer as law enforcement believed he did.

“We’re not done on behalf of Mr. Dulos. He may have decided that the stress was too much to bear but this is not enough of a fight for us,” he said.

Prior to his death, Fotis faced a serious stack of charges including murder, tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution. He had pleaded not guilty to all of the charges and even done televised interviews in which he insisted he was innocent. However, as the case progressed it became increasingly clear to him that law enforcement had already decided upon his guilt and that it was not likely he would avoid jail time. Thus, he took matters into his own hands.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Fotis was out of jail and on house arrest when he decided to commit suicide. He was found inside of his garage sitting behind the wheel of a running vehicle. He died several days later in the hospital from carbon monoxide poisoning.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.