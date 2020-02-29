Australian Model Vicky Aisha Exposes Perky Derriere While Posing On A Tennis Court

The model sizzled in her cheeky swimsuit.

On Saturday, Australian model Vicky Aisha uploaded yet another tantalizing Instagram post for her 2.1 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

In the photo, the tattooed beauty is seen striking a seductive pose on a tennis court. She faced away from the photographer and rested her hand on the top of the tennis net, as she bent one of her knees. She turned her head to look over her shoulder. Vicky gazed directly into the camera, as she parted her full lips.

The digital influencer sizzled in a cheeky black swimsuit that left little to the imagination. Her perky derriere was put on full display, much to the delight of her audience. In addition, fans could catch a glimpse of her ample cleavage. Vicky also sported a pair of white-and-red tennis shoes.

The blond bombshell used a black scrunchie to pull back her shoulder-length hair in a high ponytail with a few loose strands framing her beautiful face. The stunner enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup. The application included subtle contour, sculpted eyebrows, smokey eyeshadow, voluminous lashes, and nude lip gloss.

In the caption, Vicky asked her followers if they would be interested in playing a game of tennis with her.

Fans flocked to the comments section to answer the model’s question.

“YES! H*LL YES. Got my racket all ready,” wrote one commenter.

“Tennis? With you? I’d have to win the lottery of life for that chance,” added a different fan.

Many of her followers also took the time to compliment the stunner. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Omg a dream you’re so unbelievably stunning,” gushed an admirer, adding a heart-eye, kissing face, and red heart emoji to the comment.

“You look so amazing and pretty,” chimed in another Instagram user.

The 28-year-old engaged with her dedicated followers by replying to some of the comments. The photo has racked up more than 20,000 likes since it was shared.

As fans of the model are aware, Vicky is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to upload racy content that pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Earlier this week, she shared a sizzling snap that showed her flaunting her round bottom in a red thong bodysuit with cut-out detailing.