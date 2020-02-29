‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Shows Off Post-Pregnancy Weight Loss In Sports Bra And Matching Briefs

Lauren Drain gave her fans a treat on Saturday when she popped up on Instagram in a black sports bra and matching briefs that showed off her post-pregnancy weight loss. In the shared video, Lauren looked healthy and happy as she posed with her 8-week-old daughter, Aria Skye, in her arms. Her hair was in two youthful pigtail buns and she left a couple of tendrils out that elegantly framed her face. During the clip, she flexed her biceps a couple of times and then she turned to the side to flaunt how much her midsection had shrunk since she gave birth.

In the caption, Lauren revealed that she had started working out regularly once more and that she is combining weightlifting with bodyweight circuits. Later she added that she planned to intensify her routine starting from March 1 when her Spring workout challenge begins. Lauren also stressed that she was focusing on “strength, energy levels, health & happiness” during the program and that she’ll consider “looking good” as just the by-product of her efforts.

The video was viewed close to 20,000 times since in the first 20 minutes and Lauren’s fans cheered her on in the comments section.

“You’re such an awesome mama!!!” one person wrote before adding the emoji for applause to their comment. “Looking GORGEOUS!!”

“Literally love you! You look amazing! Can’t wait to see what you bring for the rest of 2020,” a second commenter added.

“Great job Lauren! No surprise but still always amazing to see!!!” a third commented.

“How does your belly look so good?!” I feel like I’m still holding onto some of my pregnancy belly, and it’s frustrating,” a fourth commenter wrote.

Aria got some attention in the comments as well with some fans commenting on how cute she looked in her white onesie. Others commented on the apparently confused expression on her face.

In a previous video, Lauren gave fans an adorable glimpse at one of her post-pregnancy workouts and she included Aria in that video as well. In the shared clip Lauren as her “barbell” as she performed sets of hip thrusters, side lunges, squats, and mountain climbers. The clip was posted on Valentine’s Day and both Lauren and Aria were dressed appropriately in outfits that were pink and red. Lauren even wore a headband with bouncy hearts on it.

The clip has been viewed more than 120,000 times since its upload and close to 150 Instagram users have commented on it.