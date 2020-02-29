Busty Israeli Fitness Model Avital Cohen Shows Off Insane Figure In Lime Crop Top & Bikini Panties

Avital Cohen took to social media over the weekend to show off her insane figure. The fitness model wore a lime ensemble that left very little to the imagination.

The beauty wore a long sleeve crop top that exposed a hint of underboob. The interesting sweater had a zip down the front and ended just below her bust line. But since Avital is so generously endowed in the bosom area, the top could not quite reach her breastbone.

In the pic, it appeared as if the model wasn’t wearing a bra either, driving her fans wild. She paired the lime green top with a matching pair of bikini panties that clung to her voluptuous booty. Avital cocked her hip to the side as she showed off her muscled thighs and calves.

The brunette bombshell has one of the tiniest waists and washboard abs to boot. Her bronzed skin glistened as she posed for the camera.

The Mediterranean-born beauty wore no accessories, save for a headband in the same neon color. She allowed her long brown hair to cascade down her bust, back, and shoulders. Avital wore a defined brow and a neutral lipstick to complete her look.

In her caption, Avital teased that she was done with the coronavirus and winter. It seems as if she wanted to brighten things up by adding some color to her outfit. The fitness model also referenced Fashion Nova, a clothing brand that she represents.

The 24-year-old treated her fans to a magnificent view of the ocean from the balcony she posed on. The azure sea frothed as it came toward the sandy shore and looked spectacular from Avital’s vantage point.

Avital’s fans took to the comment section to let her know what they thought of her latest social media share.

“Always leaving me speechless and having me walk into doors with all your beauty and greatness✨???? Have a wonderful night Avital????????” one fan commented. It seems as if this fan regularly walks into doors when Avital posts on social media.

Another fan feels that his life changed when he started following Avital on Instagram.

“I started following u on IG about 1 year ago and I swear it was literally the best decision that I’ve ever made ???????? you’re truly 1 in a Billion and ILYSM.”

Avital has a massive following of 1.8 million people. She often posts fitness workouts and videos to inspire her fans to take care of themselves. This particular pic has garnered over 62,000 likes already and proves that her fans still find her relevant.