Demi Rose Shows A Hint Of Underboob In Sexy Ensemble

British bombshell Demi Rose showed some skin on her latest Instagram story, which she captured in a selfie video that showed the full scope of the scandalous outfit.

Demi panned the camera from head-to-toe in the full-body clip, showcasing everything from her scantily clad top to her eye-catching fringe boots.

The 24-year-old model wore an orange, wraparound top that barely contained her bust. The garment wove itself around her neck and over her chest, with just enough room to showcase a peek of cleavage and some underboob. The top was part of a mesh, long-sleeved underlay that covered her midriff with the sheer fabric. Demi paired the outfit with skintight black pants that showed off her derriere and hugged every curve.

As Demi moved the camera further down, her 13.2 million Instagram followers could check out her black booties, which were so enveloped in the leather fringe that the shoes disappeared. The fringe was adorned with two rows of silver embellishments.

She wore a circular, quilted black bag with a gold chain strap.

Her bright clothes stood out against the neutral palette of the background.

As “Come With Me” by Nora En Pure played in the background, Demi also used the “perfection” Instagram filter, which smoothed out her skin and made her cheeks rosy.

Demi’s brows were arched and shaped and framed her face. Her lashes were thick and luscious, curling upwards and fanning out, especially when she closed her eyes. She wore a thick swoop of black eyeliner on her lids and in her waterline. Her cheeks were flush with the effects of the filter and her own pink blush, which highlighted her cheekbones and made them pop. Her lips were lined with a dark rose liner and filled in with a lighter pink gloss.

She smiled at the camera as she held her hand on her phone.

Her chocolate brown tresses were done in beachy waves and cascaded down her shoulder in voluminous curls.

As Demi Rose fans and The Inquisitr readers know, the model frequently shares pictures and videos of herself wearing skimpy outfits on her Instagram grid and story.

In fact, one of her most recent Instagram slideshows featured the brunette beauty posing in a series of pictures on her bike while wearing a barely-there bikini.

The tiny two-piece was so minuscule that the triangle top covered only the most necessary parts of her bust, which almost spilled out of the too-small top.