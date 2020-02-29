‘Bachelor’ Alum Jared Haibon Speaks Out About Chris Randone And Krystal Nielson’s Split, ‘It’s Really Tough’

Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson split up just eight months after their televised wedding.

Bachelor alum Jared Haibon was open and honest when asked about the recent split of his friends Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson. The pair met through the franchise and were married in a televised wedding just eight months ago.

While Haibon was saddened by their split, it wasn’t necessarily a surprise to him as he knew they had experienced problems in the past, according to People Magazine.

Randone is a sports writer from Florida, while Nielson is a fitness trainer from San Diego, California. The fact that the places they called home were so far apart from one another caused tension in their relationship, as Haibon explained. He went on to say that he and his wife, Ashley Iaconetti — whom he met through the franchise — are rooting for the pair to make amends and get back together.

“It’s really tough. I feel bad because nobody wants to have to have been the ones to announce that they potentially could be getting a divorce and that’s what they had to do and it really just sucks. It’s just really sad. Whenever someone gets married, you hope that they can persevere and fight through any disagreements or problems they have in their relationship.”

He also said that while he would love to see them try to work things out, his primary concern is the happiness of both of his friends.

“Would I love to see them get back together? Absolutely, but I also want what’s best for them as individuals before they can decide when they’re best together,” he said.

Randone and Nielson announced their separation on Valentine’s Day in an emotional Instagram post on Nielson’s page. She explained that they had not been ready to go public with the news of their separation but felt pressed by media scrutiny. Nielson said that media outlets had been turning to their loved ones in hopes of acquiring information regarding their relationship and they wanted to avoid tabloid rumors by addressing the situation directly, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

Nielson ended her post on a positive note, thanking fans for their support and sharing that she wants to continue to offer her own support to Randone. She didn’t confirm whether or not they plan to get a divorce or if their separation is only temporary.

“We come from a place of love and compassion on how we can BEST support each other,” she said.

Randone has returned to Florida while Nielson will continue living in California.