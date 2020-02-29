Fitness Model Genesis Lopez Sizzles In Barely-There Pink Bikini

The model looked incredible in her tiny two-piece.

On Saturday, February 29, fitness model Genesis Lopez started off the weekend by sharing a sizzling snap with her 4.8 million Instagram followers.

The photo, taken with Genesis’s smartphone, shows the 26-year-old standing against a white wall in front of a sizable mirror. She posed with her shoulders back, while she played with a strand of her highlighted hair. The digital influencer stared at her phone screen and pouted her full lips, as she snapped the suggestive selfie.

Genesis flaunted her fit physique in a skimpy pink bikini from the clothing brand Bare Swimwear. Her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and curvaceous hips were put on full display in the tiny two-piece, much to the delight of her audience. In addition, the swimsuit’s bright color beautifully complemented her tan skin. The Miami native kept the sexy look simple and did not wear any accessories.

The brunette bombshell styled her long locks in tousled waves and a deep side part, giving her even more sex appeal. She enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup. The striking application included glowing highlighter, sculpted eyebrows, and voluminous lashes.

In the caption, the social media sensation quoted lyrics from the 1997 song “Barbie Girl” by Aqua. She also provided additional advertisement for Bare Swimwear.

The provocative photo appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 50,000 likes. Many of Genesis’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments in the comment section.

“Outstanding look I can’t take my eyes off [of] you,” wrote one fan, adding a string of smiling face and fire emoji to the comment.

“The most beautiful and lovely and sexy and attractive girl in the world,” said another follower.

“Incredibly perfect figure. So [amazingly] beautiful and sexy,” added a different devotee.

“Amazing look that color looks great on you,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to be rendered speechless by the post and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Genesis has not yet responded to the comments.

As fans are aware, the Internet personality is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on Instagram. In fact, she has a tendency to upload photos of herself in revealing ensembles. Recently, she posted a tantalizing picture, wherein she sizzled in a purple bikini. That post has been liked over 130,000 times since it was shared.