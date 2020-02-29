Donald Trump Jr. Calls On Americans To Hold Second Amendment Rights ‘At All Costs’

Amid calls for tighter gun control, Donald Trump Jr. spoke with the National Rifle Association (NRA) at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) taking place this weekend at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Fort Washington, Maryland.

As reported by Breitbart, Trump Jr. addressed the Democratic frontrunners’ push for tighter gun laws and suggested that average Americans don’t give in to the pressure.

“I can assure you we are up against a big juggernaut here,” he said. “They will do whatever it takes to take away your rights, your ability to protect yourself. We must preserve our Second Amendment rights at all costs.”

Trump Jr. continued to urge gun owners to vote in the 2020 elections as they did in 2016 to ensure that their voices are heard.

“I need you to put the passion you have toward your pastime and towards your rights into this fight.”

In 2018, there were reportedly more than 39,000 deaths by firearms in the United States. Virginia Democrats are currently pushing for a ban on assault weapons, high-capacity magazines, and suppressors, as well as universal background checks, gun rationing, AR-15 registration. Elsewhere, in Arizona, Democratic state Senators supported mandatory AR-15 registration.

Per Global News, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has acted as an impediment to many democratic bills in the Senate, which has earned him the nickname of the “grim reaper.” With the many deaths resulting from gun violence in the United States and McConnell’s role in stopping gun control bills, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appears to believe this name could take on new meaning.

“It’s very sad that the Grim Reaper has decided that more people will die because he is the Grim Reaper. One hundred people a day die from gun violence. Not all of them could be saved by this legislation, but many could.″

Gun Control bills in Annapolis: A bill banning untraceable guns built from parts with no serial number is supported by Moms Demand Action snd opposed by gun owners. Prosecutors say they can be sold to gangs. Hobbyists say they build heirlooms. #News4 @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/AiuWnWANhk — Chris Gordon (@ChrisGordonNews) February 26, 2020

The Democrat-led House passed the backgrounds check bill last February. Since then, the Senate — under McConnell’s leadership — has not passed any gun control legislation. According to McConnell, he has not held a vote on such a bill because it’s unclear if it would be able to pass or if Donald Trump would sign it into law.

Regardless, Democrats continue to push for gun control and take aim at the NRA, the gun industry’s top lobbying group. Former Vice President Joe Biden recently spoke directly to gun manufacturers and claimed he was going to take them down.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo previously called out McConnell for failing to tackle gun violence in the wake of the death of Houston, Texas police Sgt. Christopher Brewster.