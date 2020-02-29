WWE News: Company Files New Trademarks To Stop The Revival From Using Them

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder recently filed for trademarks for their post-WWE careers, as both superstars are expected to leave the company when their contracts expire later this year. However, according to a new report from WrestlingNews.co, WWE has responded by registering trademarks for “The Mechanics” and “No Flips Just Fists.”

Wilder and Dawson previously set out to trademark “No Flips, Just Fists,” but WWE’s filing doesn’t have a comma in the middle. While that differentiates the trademark to some extent, the latest development suggests that WWE is trying to interfere with the tag team’s plans, potentially causing a conflict of interest between the parties involved.

The Mechanics, meanwhile, was the name of Dawson and Wilder’s tag team before they were rechristened as The Revival. However, it’s worth noting that the team filed for the “Top Boys” trademark last week, which could become their new moniker should they eventually part ways with WWE and go elsewhere.

The WrestlingNews.co report also states that The Revival has acquired the services of the same attorney who handles trademarks for All Elite Wrestling. While this could be purely coincidental, it has fueled speculation that the team could be on their way to the upstart promotion in the near future. Of course, this seems likely considering that they have been hinting at going there for months now.

As The Inquisitr recently reported, Dawson and Wilder have turned down several new contract offers because they are unhappy with their creative direction in WWE. The duo reportedly turned down an offer which was worth $700,000 per year. While they might change their minds and re-sign in the coming weeks, Dawson and Wilder appear to be intent on wrestling elsewhere in 2020.

“Tag Team Wrestling doesn’t draw money…” pic.twitter.com/si0VPAgVt9 — Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) January 31, 2020

WWE won’t want to lose one of their best teams to the competition, but Dawson and Wilder have reportedly been upset with the state of the company’s tag team division for months. AEW, meanwhile, is heavily focused on establishing one of the strongest divisions on the planet, in addition to a more relaxed travel schedule.

With all the signs pointing towards The Revival leaving, WWE will likely do everything in their power to ensure that they can’t use the trademarks they’ve applied for.

The Revival aren’t the only wrestlers to be embroiled in drama over trademarks with WWE. As documented by 411 Mania, Cody Rhodes claims to have experienced a “legal nightmare” in recent months after acquiring the trademarks of some old World Championship Wrestling pay-per-views.