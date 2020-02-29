‘Boy Meets World’ Star Maitland Ward Sizzles In Burgundy Lingerie On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Boy Meets World star Maitland Ward shared a series of photos of herself and her friend Riley wearing lingerie outside on the Hollywood Walk of Fame recently.

The redheaded beauty shared two images of herself and Riley posing on the sidewalk. Maitland wore a burgundy lace pushup bra that showed off her ample cleavage. She paired the look with matching lace cheeky style panties that featured a strategic cutout in the front and the back. The lingerie showed off the actress’s curvy hips and backside while leaving her midsection bare. Maitland wore her red locks in soft waves with a deep side part, and it flowed over her shoulders. She wore dark pink lipstick that complemented her smile. Plus, eyeshadow, black eyeliner, and mascara made Maitland’s blue eyes pop. Her fingernails sported a bright red manicure.

Beside her stood Riley, who wore a bright red matching bra and panty set with Victoria’s Secret written in black on silver patches that were on the straps. The thong design of the panties showed off Riley’s curvy backside in the second photograph. The brunette model wore her hair in waves with a straight fringe in front that fell over her forehead. A short necklace and red manicure completed the look.

In the background of the first photo, there are several stars from the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The second picture in the series revealed a theater playing Mary Poppins and a banner for Jimmy Kimmel across the street from where the women posed. Maitland asked her Instagram followers to guess why she and her friend were in public dressed in their undergarments, and nearly 700 took the time to drop a comment in the replies section with various answers. Almost 40,000 fans expressed their appreciation of the post by hitting the “like” button.

“Taking pics with people and charging them like $100 per picture then not paying taxes on it,” guessed one Instagram user.

“Getting husbands in trouble with their wives??” another fan teased.

“Asking for help to find your lost dog?” a third follower joked.

“Auditioning for the new Star Trek to serve abroad my ship as its crew? Please be that,” hoped a fourth person who replied.

So far, Maitland has not revealed the reason for her outdoor lingerie photoshoot, but her fans keep replying with exciting guesses.

The Inquisitr previously reported that the gorgeous redhead wowed her followers recently with a shot of herself wearing a tiny blue bikini.