‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Video: Steffy Tears Thomas Apart After Hearing His Plans To Use Douglas

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video for the week of March 2 reveals that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will make a surprising announcement. But while he may think that he’s getting away with using his son to manipulate Hope Logan (Annika Noelle), two people are on to his scheme.

Thomas Announces Wedding Date

Thomas will shock Douglas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) when he tells him that he and Zoe Buckingham (Katrina Bowden) have decided on a wedding date. Thomas doesn’t want a long engagement and wants to tie the knot as soon as possible.

“We’re going to get married right away,” he tells Douglas and Hope. The Bold and the Beautiful promo shows an excited Zoe standing by his side as he relays the news. Thomas takes her hand in a show of solidarity.

“No, I don’t want that!” Douglas replies. He’s still struggling with the engagement itself and the prospect of having a stepmother. The clip shows Douglas burying himself in Hope’s arms as he tries to deal with the news. Hope looks up at Thomas as she tries to digest the news herself.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Hope will confront Thomas about the sudden wedding before she turns to Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton).

Liam Warns Hope

Hope will tell Liam that Thomas plans to get married as soon as possible. However, Liam feels that the wedding plans are all just part of Thomas’ wicked schemes.

“The guy knows exactly what he’s doing. He’s using his son in a sick, twisted way. And now, he’s using Zoe too.”

Liam feels that Thomas is using Douglas to get what he wants. He also believes that Thomas doesn’t really care about Zoe and is just manipulating her to push Douglas’ buttons. But does Hope believe Liam or will she let Douglas dictate her next move?

Steffy Blasts Thomas On The Bold And The Beautiful

The soap opera spoilers state that Steffy will eavesdrop on a conversation and learn Thomas’ true motive. She will confront her brother with what she heard, upset that he would use his own son to further his agenda.

“Are you going to push Douglas until he begs Hope to stop the wedding? And then what? Is she going to marry you instead?” Steffy wants to know.

Steffy now knows that Thomas is pushing the wedding to upset Douglas. The little boy only wants his “Mommy Hope” and doesn’t want Zoe in his life. Will Thomas even have a defense after Steffy finds out the truth?